'Unlivable, Ugly and Depressing' Property In Australia Expected To Fetch $1.1 Million In Auction

A house in Australia’s Leichhardt is being listed for just under $1.1 million dollars, except for the fact that even realtors do not want much to do with the place.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 22, 2019, 12:21 PM IST
'Unlivable, Ugly and Depressing' Property In Australia Expected To Fetch $1.1 Million In Auction
Image for representation: Flickr/ Kelkheim mitte

When looking for homes, people usually prefer zeroing in on a place that looks clean, spacious, airy and safe. This holds true for people anywhere in the world, including Australia.

While property prices are often high, given the location and the property being sold, a house in Australia’s Leichhardt is being listed for just under $1.1 million dollars, except for the fact that even realtors do not want much to do with the place.

The three-bedroom and one-bathroom structure on Hubert Street has its online listing with a warning that says 'Enter at own risk,' according to a report. The report adds that the listing also mentions the place as being “disturbingly ugly, depressingly dingy and completely without charm”.

The estate agent for the property, David Estaway, from Hudson McHugh told News.com.au that it is the worst house he has ever seen and originally they wanted to use the word 'Fugly' to describe it but changed it later.

The report further cited him as saying that the last owner had the property up until his death and he was a hoarder.

"You could see dirt through the floorboards, you couldn't access the backyard at all. It was an absolute shocker," News.com.au quoted him as saying.

He also added that the entire house was covered in mosquitoes and entire sections of the floor were just missing.

Estaway also revealed that there is a dearth of property pictures for the place because it is not practically possible to shoot in the decrepit structure, adding that "any buyer would just knock down the whole home."

As to why the property, despite its shortcomings, is listed at such a high price, Estaway says that the home is a third larger than the average property in the neighbourhood and should fetch a decent amount from someone who knows what they are doing.

