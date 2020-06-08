Unlock 1.0: Twitter Comes Out With Memes as Malls, Restaurants Open amid Covid-19 Outbreak

COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 2.56-lakh mark on Monday after the biggest single-day spike of 9,983 cases. This comes amid the government relaxing a number of lockdown restrictions starting June 8 after over two months, opening malls, restaurants, and places of worship. The total number of deaths due to the pandemic is 7,135, as of now.

The Indian government has implemented a plan, Unlock India, to gradually lift lockdown restrictions in a phased manner. The reopening of shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship is part of the first phase of the three-phase plan for allowing non-containment zones to return to normal life. However, there are stringent Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which will be in place till June 30.

On Monday, as visuals of malls and religious places reopening flooded social media, several were quick to express their apprehension about the same. The number of COVID-19 cases seems to be on the rise, and people are terrified that easing restrictions may lead to a spike.

This is how people reacted to it:







People coming out of their houses to visit restaurants and malls today. #Unlock1



Corona - pic.twitter.com/iapgLUKqqX — Nāzīsh ✨ (@used_less_brain) June 8, 2020

after seeing the public roaming around on day 1 of #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/okrbRiH3M5 — Name Cannot be Blank (@HimanshuJcbic) June 1, 2020

#Unlock1

India is on 5th place in the world to have corona cases and govt. opens malls, temples ans restaurants.



People be like :- pic.twitter.com/NZMiah3qgG — Suren (@Arrre_bhai) June 8, 2020

#Unlock1

*Malls, hotels, mandir, restaurants open now*



corona virus to people - pic.twitter.com/1JMIzcoq2E — Pranjul Sharma (@pranjultweet) June 8, 2020