Unlock 1, Not Lockdown 5.0: Memes Sum Up How Indians Feel About New MHA Guidelines

The fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown in India ends on May 31 and a new phase will be kicking in from June 1, as per new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. But wait, there has been a change in terminology.

Most Indians were expecting that 'Lockdown 5.0' will be announced, following the trend of previous announcements. But this time, the phase starting from June 1 will be known as 'Unlock 1'.

Does this mean things are finally getting back to normal? Well, only time can tell.

Outside of containment zones, public places including that of religious worship, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants will be allowed to open from June 8. Metro services and international air travel will remain suspended till June 30. In fact, there are no restrictions on interstate and intrastate travel any longer either.

You can read the full list of guidelines here.

