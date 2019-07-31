Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

'Unlucky in Love': Former Model ‘Marries’ Golden Retriever She Rescued a Year Ago

49-year-old Elizabeth Hoad and her dog Logan appeared on 'This Morning' for their “marriage” which was officiated by the morning talk show’s host Alison Hammond

Trending Desk

Updated:July 31, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
Screenshot from video upload by @ThisMorning / Twitter.
Screenshot from video upload by @ThisMorning / Twitter.
A former model in the United Kingdom married her pet golden retriever on live TV, claiming she had “given up” on finding the perfect man for herself after being “unlucky in love.”

49-year-old Elizabeth Hoad and her dog Logan appeared on This Morning for their “marriage” which was officiated by the morning talk show’s host Alison Hammond, according to a New York Post report.

British broadcasters Ruth and Eamonn Holmes were also present at the ceremony while past “Love Island” UK winner Kem Cetinay donned the hat of “best man.”

“All that I have in my doggy treat cupboard I promise to give to you,” the former ’80s swimsuit model said on the show.

After Hoad said, “I do,” Hammond waited briefly for Logan’s response before taking his silence for a “yes.”

“He doesn’t seem too excited!” the host joked.

Hoad, who hails from Berkshire, has claimed to have been in over 200 relationships including with the likes of golfer Seve Ballesteros and Formula One driver James Hunt.

“I’ve had 220 dates in eight years from six dating sites and it’s generally been a disaster. I thought it would be a good idea to ‘marry’ Logan instead,” she told The Sun recently.

Hoad had rescued Logan just a year ago after four “traumatic years of being locked up and beaten in a utility cupboard.”

“He’s saved me and I’ve saved him. I was a broken woman when my last dog died,” she was quoted as saying.

Several netizens, however, weren’t impressed with the unusual marriage.

