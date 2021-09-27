Uno Reverse? Human Barks at Dog, This is How The Doggo Responded

Have you ever wondered, what happens when a man barks at dogs? A hilarious clip of two dogs’ reaction after their human barks at them is doing rounds on the internet. The video shared by an Instagram page named Lifewithkleekai shows the doggos sitting on a couch with their owner sitting in front of them. As soon as the man barks at them, one of the dog’s reaction will leave you in splits while the other one can be seen sitting quiet and chilling. The clip is captioned as “Who do you relate to? Crazy copper or chill Skye?”

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 9,300 likes and loads of comments. Users have poured their love in the comment section as they can’t stop themselves from loving these adorable pets. A user commented, “I just love how chatty he is 😂 I feel like he’s trying so hard to tell you something!!” Another user wrote, “I would’ve say “Hurted Copper" …. his sensitivity is TOP of the Line,” while others find Skye’s facial expressions priceless.

The page Lifewithkleekai dedicated to the dogs named Cooper and Skye often shares such adorable and hilarious clips that will make your day. Earlier, the page had shared a clip decoding various messages that a dog sends through various actions. The video begins with saying ‘5 messages your dog is sending you’, and shows that a greeting stretch means ‘I am feeling Happy’. Another action is ‘stress yawn and nose licking’ which means ‘I am feeling anxious’.

The third one is ‘shaking off’ and it means ‘I need actress release.’ The next scene decoded the meaning of ‘Head tilt’ which means ‘I’m curious,’ however, a dog showing an anxious mouth wants to say that he/she is feeling uncomfortable. The caption of the video reads, “Is your dog sending you any of these messages?”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here