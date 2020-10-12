UNO Says You Can't Stack +2 and +4 Cards but Twitter is Playing by its Own 'House Rules'

Card games can be competitive. And when it comes to rules, people often tend to differ. And now, Mattel's card game UNO has relaunched an age-old debate. Can we stack +2 or +4 cards on top of each other?

Well according to UNO's official Twitter account, you can't.

The ubiquitous card game owned by Mattel since 1992 has been an immensely popular shredding-style American card game that became viral across the world, thanks to its Crazy Eight-style gameplay and ability to host multi-player matches.

But some of the biggest contentions fans and players of the game face is in uderstanding the rules of the game. While UNO maintains that +4 and +2 cards simply mean the next person will have to draw four or two cards and skip their turn, players argue that this is not how they play the game and continue to support the stacking of both +4 and +2 cards.

Last week, however, UNO doubled down on its stance when it took to social media and said, "Go ahead, roast us".

*Per management: 🚨 You cannot STACK a +2 on a +2 🚨Go ahead, roast us. — UNO (@realUNOgame) October 8, 2020

And so Twitterati did. While some asked UNO to leave the cards and them alone, others reminded UNO of "house rules". And no, it's not just a metaphor but the actual "House Rules" deck that UNO launched which allowed the stacking of +2 and +4s.

Just manufacture the damn cards and leave the rest on us https://t.co/gozt6jFuU6 — O M A R ☾ (@Omarheshhaam) October 10, 2020

Delete this — buck (@garcia__3049) October 8, 2020

So y’all didn’t come out with progressive Uno in a house rules deck that allowed this? pic.twitter.com/EDBCf5ragw — Myke B (@Phrshly_Blessed) October 8, 2020

I will be taking over as ceo of uno cause these dudes don’t even know how to play there own game https://t.co/G0u6Sna6BH — Noah (@ObamaInYeezys) October 12, 2020

Next they'll say I can't take all the +4's out the deck for my own use when no one's watching https://t.co/LX57yepwhl — Hasher Mubasher (@hashermubasher) October 9, 2020

Hey, you guys. NO 🗣️ STACKING 🗣️ — UNO (@realUNOgame) October 9, 2020

In the game, players use a deck of 112 playing cards featuring four different suits in four bright colors that include moves like "Draw Two" "Skip" or "Draw Four Wild". These simple commands can move a player to the top of the winner's circle or to the bottom of the deck.