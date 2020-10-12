BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

UNO Says You Can't Stack +2 and +4 Cards but Twitter is Playing by its Own 'House Rules'

The Mattel-owned UNO doubled down on its previous rule book

The Mattel-owned UNO doubled down on its previous rule book

The ubiquitous card game owned by Mattel since 1992 has been an immensely popular shredding-style American card game that became viral across the world, thanks to its Crazy Eight-style gameplay and ability to host multi-player matches.

Buzz Staff

Card games can be competitive. And when it comes to rules, people often tend to differ. And now, Mattel's card game UNO has relaunched an age-old debate. Can we stack +2 or +4 cards on top of each other?

Well according to UNO's official Twitter account, you can't.

The ubiquitous card game owned by Mattel since 1992 has been an immensely popular shredding-style American card game that became viral across the world, thanks to its Crazy Eight-style gameplay and ability to host multi-player matches.

But some of the biggest contentions fans and players of the game face is in uderstanding the rules of the game. While UNO maintains that +4 and +2 cards simply mean the next person will have to draw four or two cards and skip their turn, players argue that this is not how they play the game and continue to support the stacking of both +4 and +2 cards.

Last week, however, UNO doubled down on its stance when it took to social media and said, "Go ahead, roast us".

And so Twitterati did. While some asked UNO to leave the cards and them alone, others reminded UNO of "house rules". And no, it's not just a metaphor but the actual "House Rules" deck that UNO launched which allowed the stacking of +2 and +4s.

In the game, players use a deck of 112 playing cards featuring four different suits in four bright colors that include moves like "Draw Two" "Skip" or "Draw Four Wild". These simple commands can move a player to the top of the winner's circle or to the bottom of the deck.

Next Story
Loading