Unopened Super Mario 64 From 1996 Sells For a Whopping Rs 11 Crore

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game. A spokesman did not immediately respond to an inquiry about who purchased the game. Super Mario 64 was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 and the first to feature the Mario character in 3D, the auction house said in a statement. The sale follows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda selling at auction Friday for $870,000. Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said the auction house was shocked to see a game sell for more than a $1 million two days after the Zelda game broke its past record.

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

Earlier, the unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game was sold for $114,000 (Rs 85.72 lakh) in an auction. The $114,000 price eclipsed Heritage Auctions’ previous record amount for a video game, which was a $100,150 bid made early last year for an unopened copy of the same game. The Super Mario Bros. copy that sold for a new record was part of a collection of video games from the 1980s and 1990s that sold to various buyers for nearly $700,000, which was well above Heritage Auction’s initial target of about $500,000.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

RELATED STORIES Sealed Copy of Super Mario Bros Sold for A Whopping Rs 4.8 Crores in Online Auction

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here