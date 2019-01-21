English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Unpaid 'Fyre' Caterer Gets Over $100K in Donations After Netflix's Documentary on Music Festival That Never Happened
Maryann Rolle, who runs the Exuma Point Bar and Grille, said in the documentary that she had to dish out $50,000 from her own savings to pay the staff.
Image credits: Netflix
Days after Netflix's FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened streamed on the platform, thousands have come forward to help the unpaid Bahamian restaurant owner, who shared her nightmarish experience in the documentary.
Maryann Rolle, who runs the Exuma Point Bar and Grille, said in the documentary that she had to dish out $50,000 from her own savings to pay the staff, who had worked round the clock preparing thousands of meals per day, to feed the attendees of the doomed music festival.
Fyre festival was falsely promoted as the ultra-luxurious music getaway at the Bahamian island of Exuma in April 2017, promising villa stays, exotic food, and big names from the music industry. None of it happened.
Instead, the ticket-holders, who arrived on the first day of the three-day festival, were met with soaking hurricane disaster tents, an unfinished venue, and the infamous cheese toast pic that took the social media by a storm in 2017.
Billy McFarland, the co-organizer of the festival was sentenced to six years in prison for multiple counts of fraud in October 2018.
In the documentary, Maryann narrates how the local workers were left unpaid after Billy among other organisers of the festival fled from the scene. "I had 10 persons working for me just preparing food all day and all night... 24 hours. I literally had to pay all those people. I am here as a Bahamian. And they stand in my face every day," Maryann said. "I went through about $50,000 of my savings that I could've had for a rainy day. They just wiped it out and never looked back," she adds.
Four days before the release of Netflix's documentary Maryann, along with her husband, started a gofundme page titled - Exuma Point- Fyre Fest Fiasco and has already met the target of $123,000 goal in a week.
"It has been an unforgettable experience catering to the organizers of Fyre Festival. Back in April 2017 I pushed myself to the limit catering no less than a 1000 meals per day. Breakfast, lunch and dinner were all prepared and delivered by Exuma Point to Coco Plum Beach and Roker’s Point where the main events were scheduled to take place. Organizers would also visit my Exuma Point location to enjoy the prepared meals," Maryann wrote on the page.
"As I make this plea it’s hard to believe and embarrassing to admit that I was not paid…I was left in a big hole! My life was changed forever, and my credit was ruined by Fyre Fest," she further wrote.
The fundraiser has ignited comments from many supporters but many speculated that it could be yet another scam associated with the infamous Fyre festival. Gabrielle Bluestone, the executive producer of Fyre, later took to Twitter to confirm the authenticity of the fundraiser and said that all proceeds would go directly to her (Maryann).
For those of you asking how to help Maryann Rolle, the Bahamian woman who spent $50,000 of her savings to feed the local laborers who worked on the Fyre Festival, she has an official gofundme page here: https://t.co/eLawHgE92E
— Gabrielle Bluestone (@g_bluestone) January 18, 2019
