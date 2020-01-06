Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday as men in masks and armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the university campus, which eventually led to the administration calling for police action.

So far, more than twenty people, which included JNU Student Union President, Aishe Ghosh, have been admitted to AIIMS with injuries as the chaos worsened on campus. Hours after a masked mob brutally attacked students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University, students across the country took to the streets to protest against the horrific incident - some alleged that the ABVP was behind the attack — demanding that the Centre act against the assailants who also defaced JNU property.

Ever since, social media has erupted in outrage, with people from all fields condemning the attack on students. From Bollywood to India's top businessmen and women, people have questioned the Delhi Police's reported inaction while the situation got out of hand in JNU and have urged the Centre to probe into the matter.

A number of people from the corporate field, which includes business tycoon Anand Mahindra, too have spoken up.

It doesn't matter what your politics are. It doesn't matter what your ideology is. It doesn't matter what your faith is. If you're an Indian, you cannot tolerate armed, lawless goons. Those who invaded JNU tonight must be traced & hunted down swiftly & given no quarter... — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 5, 2020

Threat calls on have started coming from private digits. "Kal subah soch samajh kar uthna", one of it said. Recorded. Done for the day, goodnight.Prayers for students of JNU, Kashmiris & protestors at Shaheen baug & other places. Hope we be safe.#JNUViolence #IndiaRejectsBJP — Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) January 5, 2020

Isn’t the Delhi police supposed to be under the command of someone specific ? Who is he? Where is he? What does he have to say? #JNUattack — Apurva Purohit (@apurva_purohit) January 6, 2020

This is unpardonable. Violence cannot be condoned. https://t.co/ASulCmtQRU — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) January 5, 2020

The incident of violence at JNU has particularly garnered attention around the country since it comes barely a month after violent clashes between the Delhi Police and students protesting against the highly controversial Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Milia Islamia.

