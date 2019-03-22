Unpopular Opinion: This Viral Twitter Thread Needs to Be Snipped

North Indian food as a whole is overrated.

Gives nothing but acidity.

Masala in everything starting from breakfast. — ChooDell (@acnymph) March 20, 2019

Hyderabadi Biryani is overrated — 🌚 (@NautankiRaja) March 20, 2019

Mithai is way too sweet for anyone to consume — Damsel in Defense (@TheBismaKhan) March 20, 2019

Acidity, indigestion, acid reflex, explosive diarrhea and heart disease.

If I could, I'd only eat barbecued chicken and Hummus. — Obad (@obadul024) March 21, 2019

“Unpopular opini—“



SHUT YO BITCH ASS UP — Salah Hasan (@salah_hasan313) March 20, 2019

As far as troll bait goes, this one is particularly tempting. The ‘Unpopular Opinion’ hashtag on twitter has been doing the rounds for some time now, and shows no sign of dissipating. And from the outset, it’s pretty clear why it’s become so viral.People the world over, be they young or old, dark or fair, here or there simply adore being asked their opinion over any and all subject matters. It could be the picking a side in the Petrobras oil dispute or choosing which episode of Friends makes you cringe the most now. And unpopular opinions are, counterintuitively yet somehow not, the most popular to have.And, because people can't have nice things, internet trolls have since co-opted it, and are using it to encourage all manner of corrosive spills on social media timelines.For instance, a post called the 'desi food edition', went viral for all the wrong reasons:This was the meme that launched a thousand tweets, with some pretty xenophobic reactions:However, of late, some people are beginning to agree that it's time for the hashtag to go: