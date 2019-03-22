LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Unpopular Opinion: This Viral Twitter Thread Needs to Be Snipped

People the world over, be they young or old, dark or fair, here or there simply adore being asked their opinion over any and all subject matters.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:March 22, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Unpopular Opinion: This Viral Twitter Thread Needs to Be Snipped
Twitter Shows Billing Details For Political Ads in India
Loading...
As far as troll bait goes, this one is particularly tempting. The ‘Unpopular Opinion’ hashtag on twitter has been doing the rounds for some time now, and shows no sign of dissipating. And from the outset, it’s pretty clear why it’s become so viral.

People the world over, be they young or old, dark or fair, here or there simply adore being asked their opinion over any and all subject matters. It could be the picking a side in the Petrobras oil dispute or choosing which episode of Friends makes you cringe the most now. And unpopular opinions are, counterintuitively yet somehow not, the most popular to have.

And, because people can't have nice things, internet trolls have since co-opted it, and are using it to encourage all manner of corrosive spills on social media timelines.

For instance, a post called the 'desi food edition', went viral for all the wrong reasons:




This was the meme that launched a thousand tweets, with some pretty xenophobic reactions:













However, of late, some people are beginning to agree that it's time for the hashtag to go:












Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram