Unpopular Opinion: This Viral Twitter Thread Needs to Be Snipped
People the world over, be they young or old, dark or fair, here or there simply adore being asked their opinion over any and all subject matters.
Twitter Shows Billing Details For Political Ads in India
As far as troll bait goes, this one is particularly tempting. The ‘Unpopular Opinion’ hashtag on twitter has been doing the rounds for some time now, and shows no sign of dissipating. And from the outset, it’s pretty clear why it’s become so viral.
Unpopular opinion: Desi Food pic.twitter.com/n5lcqTpqC7— عُمر (@Keyb0ardMujahid) March 18, 2019
North Indian food as a whole is overrated.— ChooDell (@acnymph) March 20, 2019
Gives nothing but acidity.
Masala in everything starting from breakfast.
Hyderabadi Biryani is overrated— 🌚 (@NautankiRaja) March 20, 2019
Mithai is way too sweet for anyone to consume— Damsel in Defense (@TheBismaKhan) March 20, 2019
Acidity, indigestion, acid reflex, explosive diarrhea and heart disease.— Obad (@obadul024) March 21, 2019
If I could, I'd only eat barbecued chicken and Hummus.
"Unpopular opini--- pic.twitter.com/g9hm9lV0Ba— Oh Boy Yeah #UncleBenGang (@InsertsUsernme) March 17, 2019
Unpopular Opini- STFU! pic.twitter.com/PDWu7bGfyN— Linda in HR (@tt_shyme) March 14, 2019
y’all: “unpopular opini-“— Tunde B (@callmereefer) March 14, 2019
me: pic.twitter.com/wUBkdEQyt6
“Unpopular opini—“— Salah Hasan (@salah_hasan313) March 20, 2019
SHUT YO BITCH ASS UP
- New Zealand Women Don Headscarves to Support Muslims After Shootings
- Leviosa x Lumos: Scientists Have Found a Way To Levitate Objects Using Light
- Wholly Made Up in Bollywood, the Real Holi Can Get a Lot Dirtier
- Thanos aka Josh Brolin Says Happy Holi on Instagram, Gets Love From Indian Fans
- Decoding The Voluntary Code of Ethics Binding FB, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok During 2019 Polls
