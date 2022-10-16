Unseen Video of Shah Rukh Khan Rehearsing His Lines from Swades Has Fans in Awe

An unseen video of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan from the rehearsals of the movie Swades has surfaced on the internet and is now going viral. In the video, he can be seen rehearsing his lines with his co-actor, Gayatri Joshi. It has been uploaded on Twitter by one of his fan accounts. “Excerpt from the Swades audition tape. Gayatri Joshi and @iamsrk rehearse for one of the films pivotal scenes. Shah Rukh Khan (as Mohan Bhargava) Movie: Swades Release Date: 2004 Source: DVD Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment,” read the caption of the video.

In the video, both the actors can be seen sitting next to each other. They are filmed as they practice a scene from Swades. The scene is from the moment where Mohan Bhargav gets into an argument with Gayatri, as they have dinner, before Kaveri Amma. In the scene, Mohan Bhargav explains to Gayatri how the country is backward in terms of development, while she argues otherwise. Have a look:

Excerpt from the Swades audition tape. Gayatri Joshi and @iamsrk rehearse for one of the films pivotal scenes. Shah Rukh Khan (as Mohan Bhargava)

Movie: Swades

Release Date: 2004

Source: DVD

Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment pic.twitter.com/IzrVYXbjfn — srk1000faces – Fan Account 🇩🇪 (@srk1000faces) October 14, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 92K views. “What a beautiful acting . Gayatri looks so beautiful in this. Loved Swades movie. Ashutosh sir is an awesome director,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “What a scene!! What a dialogue delivery!!! What acting!!! This film is one of a kind!!!”

Meanwhile, earlier, SRK made headlines for commenting on eldest son Aryan’s Instagram post. The biggest superstar of the country acting like every Desi dad ever had Twitter swooning over the wholesomeness. Aryan, who returned to Instagram to put out his first post in 2022, shared a photo of himself, Suhana and AbRam. SRK commented in the most dad way possible, writing, “Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW! [sic]” As is obvious, the six exclamation points really drive home what he’s trying to say.

SRK’s dad struggles are not just wholesome but relatable as well. Back in 2010, when SRK struggled to teach his kid English, he happened to struggle spectacularly, so much so that he had to seek out the help of Twitter’s good citizens. In typical SRK self-deprecatory fashion, he wrote on Twitter back then, “kkkk stammer is better than grammar.” How did it all get onto Twitter? SRK tweeted about teaching his son phrases and clauses. Like most of us, he seemed to be in the dark about what a “predicate” is. In his words, it “sounds like a predator who ate something”.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here