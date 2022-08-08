'Unstoppable': PV Sindhu Strikes Gold at Commonwealth Games 2022, Congratulations Pour in

India’s ‘Golden Girl’ PV Sindhu brings pride to the nation once again as she clinched gold in the women’s singles badminton event at the Commonwealth Games. The ace Indian shuttler defeated Canada’s Michelle Li with her feat, as she romped to a 2-0 straight sets win over her opponent. Congratulations poured in for Sindhu.

Sindhu’s victory adds to the stream of success that the country has been seeing at Birmingham.

Golden Girl ! PV Sindhu beats Michelle Li of Canada in straight games to win gold in badminton women's singles in style!!

Literally hobbling on 1 leg. Congrats Champion. What a brave performance. Just so proud￼￼#CWG2022 #PVSindhu #CWG pic.twitter.com/2Tz2C9eM0Y — Nisha Dwivedi (@iamnishadwivedi) August 8, 2022

Magnificent win @Pvsindhu1 yeah gold that 56shot rally… wow congratulations #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/oX1NGdKlbC — Dora the explorer (@ishantheloki) August 8, 2022

The unstoppable #PVSindhu First Gold Medal for her in Commonwealth Games in Singles Event. She won the finals in style. The nation is applauding the untiring efforts of @Pvsindhu1. Heartiest congratulations to her. pic.twitter.com/52iQRUO4eT — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) August 8, 2022

Sindhu established an early advantage which she held on to in order to close out the opening game of the all-important final fixture by a score of 21-15. The Indian was in complete control of the game and never looked troubled by her Canadian rival.

She continued to assert her superiority in a match where the Canadian was made to run from one end to the other in an attempt to recover Sindhu’s deadly shots.

“I had been waiting for this gold for a long time and finally I have got it. I am super happy. Thanks to the crowd, they made me win today,” Sindhu said after the final.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sindhu on scripting history. “The phenomenal @Pvsindhu1 is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India,” he tweeted.

