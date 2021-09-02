'Unsung Heroes': Men Who Rescued Pregnant Cat Awarded Rs 40 Lakh by Dubai Ruler

Four men in Dubai were probably not aware of how far their act of kindness would go when they saved a pregnant cat who fell from a building last month. Last week, ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, shared the video where the four men were seen rescuing the cat and announced that each of the men would be awarded Dh50,000 (Rs 40 lakh) for their deed.

Two of the men who rescued the cat- Nasser, who works as a driver with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai and Muhammed Rashid, who works as a shopkeeper, hail from Kerala. Rashid has been credited as the person who shot the viral video as the other three men saved the cat. The other two men have been identified as Ashraf from Morocco, who works as a watchman, and Atif Mehmood, a salesman from Pakistan. The four were praised by Sheikh Mohammed in his tweet who shared the viral video.

The video showed a white cat, who was pregnant at the time, appear on the edge of the balcony as it made its way to reach the ground floor of the building from its second floor. Anticipating the fatal fall of the cat, the three men hold out a cloth sheet to create a soft landing for the feline. The cat lost its grip as it was making its way down and dropped straight into the makeshift net held out by the men. After it falls on the makeshift net, the white cat starts to walk away. Sheikh Mohammed wrote in the caption of the video, “Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city. Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them.”

Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city. Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them. pic.twitter.com/SvSBmM7Oxe— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 24, 2021

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Atif revealed that prior to the incident the men were not acquainted with each other, except for Nasser and Rashid who come from Kerala. Atif told the publication that the three men just sort of came together to save the cat. The Dubai police collected the details of the four men in the video after Sheikh Mohammed requested that they be identified. Representatives from Sheikh Mohammed's office handed over the reward to the men.

