Unsure 'Kab Hua, Kya Hua' But Vikrant Massey's Line from 'Criminal Minds' Has Become a Meme

We may not be able to tell you just 'kab' Vikrant Massey's dialogue from Criminal Justice became a popular meme, but we can definitely tell you that it's here to stay for a while.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 8, 2019, 8:09 AM IST
Unsure 'Kab Hua, Kya Hua' But Vikrant Massey's Line from 'Criminal Minds' Has Become a Meme
We may not be able to tell you just 'kab' Vikrant Massey's dialogue from Criminal Justice became a popular meme, but we can definitely tell you that it's here to stay for a while.
We've already seen iconic Bollywood dialogues becoming memes as they become part of our cultural consciousness, and with more people on the Internet, the limit may have increased to encompassing lines from trailers of movies, but this also shows us that for some people, the limit does not exist.

Hotstar's new show, Criminal Justice shows just that. A dialogue from this show seems to have struck a cord with desi users, and has become the perfect meme template for that very reason.

Starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, the trailer to the series shows him being accused of a crime, his defense for which to his lawyer is, "Kya hua, kab hua, ye sab mujhe yaad nahi.”





This dialogue, out-of-context, is perhaps universally relateable. Or at least, that's what netizens felt, when they applied it to every possiblesituation.




































It also become a reflection of classic Bollywood movie references.












This wasn't the only dialogue that stood out for viewers of the show.











Criminal Justice is an officially licensed Indian adaption of the hit BBC-produced series by the same name, which was also later adapted into the Emmy Award winning HBO show The Night Of and has been
directed by by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia. The 10-episode series has been bankrolled by BBC Studios India and Applause Entertainment. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff and Mita Vasisht in major roles.

