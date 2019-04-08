Unsure 'Kab Hua, Kya Hua' But Vikrant Massey's Line from 'Criminal Minds' Has Become a Meme

" When mom is narrating incidents from birth " pic.twitter.com/bQ9zcQZ0Ym — Tanvi Mahajan (@is_enticing) April 5, 2019

RCB fans after every match pic.twitter.com/iJftarVj27 — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 4, 2019

me: sir you promised me about my appraisal in last meeting

boss: pic.twitter.com/YDmkdASm3T — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@amanreturns_) April 4, 2019

when gf quotes your 5 year old mistakes

you: pic.twitter.com/bIJ7t7cNKU — DR. GILL (@ikpsgill2) April 4, 2019

Your friend when you ask them your money back pic.twitter.com/ktJFpzYpzb — KETAN (@ketanpunekarrr) April 4, 2019

Boarding and de-boarding Mumbai local pic.twitter.com/zaisCleRDR — Chowkidar Maithun MI (@Being_Humor) April 4, 2019

* When someone reminds u that weekend was just yesterday * pic.twitter.com/BvPnflKVyN — Hunटरर Chanchal♂ (@nickhunterr) April 4, 2019

Singham- *slaps minister*



Minister- yeh singham baba haath uthaya



Singham’s team- pic.twitter.com/sTBEodpBDZ — Harsh Chordia (@BrokenComet) April 4, 2019

*Bollywood Scene*

She: Mein Maa bannne wali hu..

He: pic.twitter.com/Q0kKUr8eYC — RomZeeee (@RomanaRaza) April 4, 2019

Me- I can handle alcohol.



Next morning- pic.twitter.com/5JV6eJu4OY — Angoor Stark (@ladywithflaws) April 4, 2019

When my bestfriend talks to me with respect: #CriminalJustice pic.twitter.com/qIlSLXc2ht — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jjworiginal) April 4, 2019

We've already seen iconic Bollywood dialogues becoming memes as they become part of our cultural consciousness, and with more people on the Internet, the limit may have increased to encompassing lines from trailers of movies, but this also shows us that for some people, the limit does not exist.Hotstar's new show, Criminal Justice shows just that. A dialogue from this show seems to have struck a cord with desi users, and has become the perfect meme template for that very reason.Starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, the trailer to the series shows him being accused of a crime, his defense for which to his lawyer is, "Kya hua, kab hua, ye sab mujhe yaad nahi.”This dialogue, out-of-context, is perhaps universally relateable. Or at least, that's what netizens felt, when they applied it to every possiblesituation.It also become a reflection of classic Bollywood movie references.This wasn't the only dialogue that stood out for viewers of the show.Criminal Justice is an officially licensed Indian adaption of the hit BBC-produced series by the same name, which was also later adapted into the Emmy Award winning HBO show The Night Of and has beendirected by by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia. The 10-episode series has been bankrolled by BBC Studios India and Applause Entertainment. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff and Mita Vasisht in major roles.