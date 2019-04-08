Unsure 'Kab Hua, Kya Hua' But Vikrant Massey's Line from 'Criminal Minds' Has Become a Meme
We may not be able to tell you just 'kab' Vikrant Massey's dialogue from Criminal Justice became a popular meme, but we can definitely tell you that it's here to stay for a while.
Hotstar's new show, Criminal Justice shows just that. A dialogue from this show seems to have struck a cord with desi users, and has become the perfect meme template for that very reason.
Starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, the trailer to the series shows him being accused of a crime, his defense for which to his lawyer is, "Kya hua, kab hua, ye sab mujhe yaad nahi.”
They met. They partied. She was murdered. He says he doesn't remember anything. #GuiltyOrNot? #HotstarSpecials— Hotstar Specials (@HotstarSpecials) April 4, 2019
All episodes of #CriminalJustice streaming now. https://t.co/T4Oo0CUamx pic.twitter.com/yAHNpr4KW2
This dialogue, out-of-context, is perhaps universally relateable. Or at least, that's what netizens felt, when they applied it to every possiblesituation.
" When mom is narrating incidents from birth " pic.twitter.com/bQ9zcQZ0Ym— Tanvi Mahajan (@is_enticing) April 5, 2019
RCB fans after every match pic.twitter.com/iJftarVj27— Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 4, 2019
#Crossover#CriminalJustice #BlankTrailer pic.twitter.com/EFFwmji7BG— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) April 5, 2019
me: sir you promised me about my appraisal in last meeting— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@amanreturns_) April 4, 2019
boss: pic.twitter.com/YDmkdASm3T
when gf quotes your 5 year old mistakes— DR. GILL (@ikpsgill2) April 4, 2019
you: pic.twitter.com/bIJ7t7cNKU
Your friend when you ask them your money back pic.twitter.com/ktJFpzYpzb— KETAN (@ketanpunekarrr) April 4, 2019
Boarding and de-boarding Mumbai local pic.twitter.com/zaisCleRDR— Chowkidar Maithun MI (@Being_Humor) April 4, 2019
Amir Khan in Ghajni. pic.twitter.com/5G6NBW5nXk— अभी_shake (@aao_twist_kare) April 4, 2019
*Weekend Arrives*— Jaimin Morbia (@jaimeme_morbia) April 4, 2019
Me: *Will Party*
Monday: “Hello”
Me: pic.twitter.com/UPYVcjnLLZ
* When someone reminds u that weekend was just yesterday * pic.twitter.com/BvPnflKVyN— Hunटरर Chanchal♂ (@nickhunterr) April 4, 2019
It also become a reflection of classic Bollywood movie references.
Singham- *slaps minister*— Harsh Chordia (@BrokenComet) April 4, 2019
Minister- yeh singham baba haath uthaya
Singham’s team- pic.twitter.com/sTBEodpBDZ
*Bollywood Scene*— RomZeeee (@RomanaRaza) April 4, 2019
She: Mein Maa bannne wali hu..
He: pic.twitter.com/Q0kKUr8eYC
Me- I can handle alcohol.— Angoor Stark (@ladywithflaws) April 4, 2019
Next morning- pic.twitter.com/5JV6eJu4OY
This wasn't the only dialogue that stood out for viewers of the show.
When my bestfriend talks to me with respect: #CriminalJustice pic.twitter.com/qIlSLXc2ht— Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jjworiginal) April 4, 2019
Note to self. #CriminalJustice pic.twitter.com/dU9JegnaUR— Paritosh D (@TheMisalMan) April 7, 2019
#CriminalJustice #hotstar— Chai hai kya bro? (@chowkidar_memer) April 5, 2019
*Me to my parents when my bestfriend comes home* - pic.twitter.com/sYQjVnpjpE
Criminal Justice is an officially licensed Indian adaption of the hit BBC-produced series by the same name, which was also later adapted into the Emmy Award winning HBO show The Night Of and has been
directed by by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia. The 10-episode series has been bankrolled by BBC Studios India and Applause Entertainment. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff and Mita Vasisht in major roles.
