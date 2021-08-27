'Until We Meet Again': Afghan Filmmaker Bids Adieu to Homeland in Emotional Post

Afghanistan is seeing a tragedy of unequivocal human cost. Torn and bombed, the wracked country is seeing a mass exodus, giving rise to some of the most harrowing images of our time. Recently, Afghan filmmaker and photographer Roya Heydari penned a heart-rending write-up on social media, bidding goodbye to her homeland, as she left Afghanistan for France. “I left my whole life, my home in order to continue to have a voice. Once again, I am running from my motherland. Once again, I am going to start from zero. I took only my cameras and a dead soul with me across an ocean. With a heavy heart, goodbye motherland. Until we meet again," she wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of her staring out over a barbwire.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, Heydari managed to escape Kabul and reached France five days ago, driven by the fear that she would not be allowed to work under Taliban rule. “"Death only comes once, I’m not afraid of them killing me. What I feared was being caged, not being able to go outside and continue my work," an NDTV report quoted her as saying.

A Twitter user, commenting under Heydari’s post, commended the photojournalist’s “moving portrait" of an Afghanistan that “we only think we know".

If you found @heydari_roya because of her viral tweet, but haven’t looked more at her photos & videos from #Afghanistan - please take the time to change that. They’re a moving portrait of a country we probably only think we know. https://t.co/177tNMfNL0— Kirsten p: kearstin (@KirstenAlana) August 26, 2021

Many users shared their own experiences of displacement, moved by Heydari’s post. “My parents left Iran almost 50 years ago. Never been there again ever since. They dream about visiting a free Iran one day. You will start dreaming today. It will be a long journey. Stay strong. Stay safe. Best wishes from Israel," one person wrote. “My uncle left Iran 1979. As a Zoroastrian he was homesick ever since. Everything he took with him were his books," wrote another.

“I’m so sorry. Good luck. Good luck to everyone. I am no expert, just an ordinary British citizen. The only thing I perceive is that we (“the West”) have got so many things wrong, in so many ways, for so many decades, for which I am so very sorry…" a Twitter user commented.

Reports suggest that the Taliban are going back to their retrograde policies, followed during their rule between 1996 and 2001, in the areas captured now. The Taliban, in recent years, have said they are committed to providing women their rights and allowing them to work and attend school, provided they do not flout Islamic or Afghan values. However, the Taliban also said they want to limit the freedom gained in recent years by women, which has promoted “immorality” and “indecency".

