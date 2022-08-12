Unusual Line of Light Over The Southern Canadian Sky Leaves Netizens Stunned

An unusual streak of light was witnessed above the southern Canadian sky, which was triggered by a solar storm that hit the Earth unexpectedly on August 7, stated a Newsweek report. The pictures of this rare occurrence were shared by Twitter user Alan dyer who is an astronomy author and photographer. According to his tweet, which got a lot of attention from social media users, the rare sight appeared as the northern lights subsided and lasted for about 40 minutes. “A great showing of STEVE phenomena last night, Aug 7-8, arcing across the sky, and showing his green fingers briefly for about 2 minutes. STEVE lasted about 40 minutes, appearing as the Kp5 aurora to the north subsided. This was 12:30 am MDT from southern Alberta. Tweet Aurora,” Alan tweeted.

A great showing of @STEVEPhenomena last night, Aug 7-8, arcing across the sky, and showing his green fingers briefly for about 2 minutes. STEVE lasted about 40 minutes, appearing as the Kp5 aurora to the north subsided. This was 12:30 am MDT from southern Alberta. @TweetAurora pic.twitter.com/EtKF6udfFk — Alan Dyer (@amazingskyguy) August 8, 2022

Social media users were fascinated by the images of this purple and greenish line of light. “These are incredible!” wrote one Twitter user. “You sure live in the sweet spot for this,” another comment said. “Amazing pictures!” exclaimed a user.

A user was curious why this occurrence was only visible in Alberta. To this, Alan responded, “STEVE was ‘discovered’ here so he likes appearing here more than anywhere else! Seriously, western, Canada is at the right geomagnetic latitude to see a lot of these sub-auroral zone phenomena. Kp5 like last night often leads to STEVE shows.”

This aerial phenomenon known as STEVE, which expands to Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement, was first discovered by Canadian scientists in 2016, according to the Newsweek report. Scientists are still working to understand all the details about this phenomenon. So far, it is known that STEVE is not a normal aurora. Some scientists also believe that it is not an aurora at all.

Aurora is a captivating display of light in the night sky, according to NASA. The northern lights which occur at the northern pole are called aurora borealis while the southern lights occurring at the southern pole are called aurora australis. The space organisation studies these spectacular shows of lights to gain a better understanding of the complex space environment which is helpful for them to predict and mitigate its effects on communication signals.

