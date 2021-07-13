Unusual Nail Art on a Fingernail is Amusing Netizens, Many Suggest Unique Names

In recent years, nail art has become quite popular. Nail artists experiment with unusual materials to make their creative nails stand out. Artists usually use French tips, glitter, extensions, and gel nail polish for doing nail art. But in a video posted on the photo and video sharing site, the artist is seen making a bizarre yet creative design. Though it looks pretty, people have come with unique names for it.

The video was shared by ILYSM Nails on their Instagram handle. The clip featured a small hand being created as an extension on the fingers of a customer. The creativity went a step further when the fake hand also had its own set of nail extensions and a ring. The out of the box nail art looked quite impressive.

The video asked people to suggest names for the unique nail art. The voiceover in the video revealed that so far the name ‘Handgela,’ is winning.

Shared on July 9, over 4,800 people have liked the picture and the post has collected several comments suggesting names for the unique nail art, while some suggested the artist to complete the entire hand.

One of the Instagram users wrote, “I think this nail isn’t going to come in handy any time soon bestie.” Another said that the thumb in the nail art was creeping him out. “Do a foot and paint the toes. Omg that would be so funny,” said a third. Talking about the names, some people agreed that Handgela was the ideal name, while others suggested names like Fingerlina, Handrea, Angela, Nail Horan, Nailtalia, and Thumbelina.

This is not the first time ILYSM Nails has garnered attention and set the internet abuzz with their unique nail art. Earlier this year, they shared a clip which featured a nail artist using vegetable for her manicure choice.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CMqYs9qH1yR/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=47e598a2-0681-4ad2-801f-42ec397906b5

The artist first glues a spring onion on her nail and secures its place by using gel polish over it. Next, she sculpts the piece of onion into the shape of a nail with the help of an electric file. The final result is stunning.

Have you ever tried any form of nail art?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here