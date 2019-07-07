People Are Photoshopping Pictures of Ivanka Trump in Unusual Places And It's Hilarious

Last week, US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump stirred quite a controversy by attending the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. Many called her out for nepotism as she was spotted hobnobbing with some of the world's greatest leaders although she did not really belong there. To be honest, her only qualification is being the President's daughter.

Moreover, Trump has negligible experience in diplomacy and seemed to be rather out of place. In videos that have emerged from the Summit, she can be seen trying to fit in but to no avail. For instance, she seems like a fish out of water while in conversation with Theresa May, Christine Lagarde, Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau.

A lot of people online too felt that Trump was butting in where she did not belong; #unwantedivanka soon began trending on Twitter.

And let me assure you, the #unwantedivanka trend is a gem you shouldn't miss. Netizens have been photoshopping and superimposing pictures of Ivanka Trump in odd places or scenes from movies or from iconic moments in history to highlight the fact that she is, indeed, unwanted.

Umm, awkward.

Painfully apt.

#UnwantedIvanka those pics found on twitter are hysterical, can’t stop pic.twitter.com/bxShCp7yeS — chris rosti (@chrisrosti) July 2, 2019

Okay, honestly, this is way too real to be photoshopped.

2. There are so many terrific #UnwantedIvanka memes and they're coming so fast ... even trying to tweet a few favorites is getting increasingly difficult.Riding in the car. pic.twitter.com/RsraAH5SmV — John Moffitt (@JohnRMoffitt) July 2, 2019

Here's another one.

Theresa May would agree.

My subtle, yet effective contribution to #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/EQNp0FrNM0 — Andy Moran Photo (@whatsaphoto) July 2, 2019

Can you spot her in 3 seconds?

Mt. Rushivanka. Nice.

She was there, she was there all along.

Ouch.

Well I guess we know where Ivanka stands in the Biden-Harris busing debate... #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/7wBbHrqhoT — Nick Vucic (@npv708) July 1, 2019

That explains a lot.

Wonder what Ivanka has to say about these!