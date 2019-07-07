People Are Photoshopping Pictures of Ivanka Trump in Unusual Places And It's Hilarious
Netizens have been photoshopping and superimposing pictures of Ivanka Trump in odd places or scenes from movies or from iconic moments in history to highlight the fact that she is, indeed, unwanted.
Netizens have been photoshopping and superimposing pictures of Ivanka Trump in odd places or scenes from movies or from iconic moments in history to highlight the fact that she is, indeed, unwanted.
Last week, US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump stirred quite a controversy by attending the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. Many called her out for nepotism as she was spotted hobnobbing with some of the world's greatest leaders although she did not really belong there. To be honest, her only qualification is being the President's daughter.
Moreover, Trump has negligible experience in diplomacy and seemed to be rather out of place. In videos that have emerged from the Summit, she can be seen trying to fit in but to no avail. For instance, she seems like a fish out of water while in conversation with Theresa May, Christine Lagarde, Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau.
A lot of people online too felt that Trump was butting in where she did not belong; #unwantedivanka soon began trending on Twitter.
And let me assure you, the #unwantedivanka trend is a gem you shouldn't miss. Netizens have been photoshopping and superimposing pictures of Ivanka Trump in odd places or scenes from movies or from iconic moments in history to highlight the fact that she is, indeed, unwanted.
Umm, awkward.
Painfully apt.
#UnwantedIvanka those pics found on twitter are hysterical, can’t stop pic.twitter.com/bxShCp7yeS— chris rosti (@chrisrosti) July 2, 2019
Okay, honestly, this is way too real to be photoshopped.
2. There are so many terrific #UnwantedIvanka memes and they're coming so fast ... even trying to tweet a few favorites is getting increasingly difficult.Riding in the car. pic.twitter.com/RsraAH5SmV— John Moffitt (@JohnRMoffitt) July 2, 2019
Here's another one.
Maybe the best #UnwantedIvanka pic.twitter.com/ONY7YOt3e3— ☠️ (@epaulnet) July 2, 2019
Theresa May would agree.
My subtle, yet effective contribution to #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/EQNp0FrNM0— Andy Moran Photo (@whatsaphoto) July 2, 2019
Can you spot her in 3 seconds?
You've always been the caretaker. #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/15iZ6Gc14d— The Pixel Factor (@ThePixelFactor) July 1, 2019
Mt. Rushivanka. Nice.
and here's Mt. Rushivanka #UnwantedIvanka pic.twitter.com/z80RGYZnXG— Marie Fox (@marie_fox_art) July 1, 2019
She was there, she was there all along.
#unwantedivanka bears witness to Oswald's assasination. pic.twitter.com/0G7LsEojoI— Fotoo (@Fotokuuiii) July 1, 2019
Ouch.
Well I guess we know where Ivanka stands in the Biden-Harris busing debate... #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/7wBbHrqhoT— Nick Vucic (@npv708) July 1, 2019
That explains a lot.
Ivanka at the signing of Magna Carta. #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/S0iwqsJkhl— Ste (@mrstewaters) July 1, 2019
Wonder what Ivanka has to say about these!
Some of these #unwantedivanka memes are really impressive pic.twitter.com/gOX6muBSF3— Gregory Daco (@GregDaco) July 1, 2019
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Key Highlights For The Rural Sector
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019: How Politicians Reacted To Nirmala Sitharaman’s Maiden Budget
-
Wednesday 03 July , 2019
Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jadeja 'Trolling' Sanjay Manjrekar By Picking Wicket in His First Over is a World Cup Moment
- BCCI Files Written Complaint After Anti-India Banners Fly During India-Sri Lanka Clash
- Tiger Shroff Dedicates Heartfelt Post to His 'Super Teacher' Hrithik Roshan, See Here
- India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah Second Fastest Indian to 100 ODI Wickets
- WhatsApp Fake Messages Asking Users to Pay Money if They Want to Continue Using the App
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s