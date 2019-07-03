#UnwantedIvanka: Netizens Are Photoshopping Pictures of Ivanka Trump in Unusual Places And It's Hilarious
Netizens have been photoshopping and superimposing pictures of Ivanka Trump in odd places or scenes from movies or from iconic moments in history to highlight the fact that she is, indeed, unwanted.
Netizens have been photoshopping and superimposing pictures of Ivanka Trump in odd places or scenes from movies or from iconic moments in history to highlight the fact that she is, indeed, unwanted.
Last week, US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump stirred quite a controversy by attending the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. Many called her out for nepotism as she was spotted hobnobbing with some of the world's greatest leaders although she did not really belong there. To be honest, her only qualification is being the President's daughter.
Moreover, Trump has negligible experience in diplomacy and seemed to be rather out of place. In videos that have emerged from the Summit, she can be seen trying to fit in but to no avail. For instance, she seems like a fish out of water while in conversation with Theresa May, Christine Lagarde, Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau.
A lot of people online too felt that Trump was butting in where she did not belong; #unwantedivanka soon began trending on Twitter.
And let me assure you, the #unwantedivanka trend is a gem you shouldn't miss. Netizens have been photoshopping and superimposing pictures of Ivanka Trump in odd places or scenes from movies or from iconic moments in history to highlight the fact that she is, indeed, unwanted.
Umm, awkward.
Painfully apt.
#UnwantedIvanka those pics found on twitter are hysterical, can’t stop pic.twitter.com/bxShCp7yeS— chris rosti (@chrisrosti) July 2, 2019
Okay, honestly, this is way too real to be photoshopped.
2. There are so many terrific #UnwantedIvanka memes and they're coming so fast ... even trying to tweet a few favorites is getting increasingly difficult.Riding in the car. pic.twitter.com/RsraAH5SmV— John Moffitt (@JohnRMoffitt) July 2, 2019
Here's another one.
Maybe the best #UnwantedIvanka pic.twitter.com/ONY7YOt3e3— ☠️ (@epaulnet) July 2, 2019
Theresa May would agree.
My subtle, yet effective contribution to #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/EQNp0FrNM0— Andy Moran Photo (@whatsaphoto) July 2, 2019
Can you spot her in 3 seconds?
You've always been the caretaker. #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/15iZ6Gc14d— The Pixel Factor (@ThePixelFactor) July 1, 2019
Mt. Rushivanka. Nice.
and here's Mt. Rushivanka #UnwantedIvanka pic.twitter.com/z80RGYZnXG— Marie Fox (@marie_fox_art) July 1, 2019
She was there, she was there all along.
#unwantedivanka bears witness to Oswald's assasination. pic.twitter.com/0G7LsEojoI— Fotoo (@Fotokuuiii) July 1, 2019
Ouch.
Well I guess we know where Ivanka stands in the Biden-Harris busing debate... #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/7wBbHrqhoT— Nick Vucic (@npv708) July 1, 2019
That explains a lot.
Ivanka at the signing of Magna Carta. #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/S0iwqsJkhl— Ste (@mrstewaters) July 1, 2019
Wonder what Ivanka has to say about these!
Some of these #unwantedivanka memes are really impressive pic.twitter.com/gOX6muBSF3— Gregory Daco (@GregDaco) July 1, 2019
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Tom Cruise: How Ethan Hunt Redefined Action with the Blockbuster Series
- Fan Hit in Stands By Rohit Six Receives Autographed Hat
- Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 2 - Aditi Unfiltered - Straight From The Vault
- Skymet Sets up 100 Automatic Weather Stations in Mumbai to Track Heavy Rains And Flooding
- E-Challan System Implemented in Various States Across India, Here is the List of Cities
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s