Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

#UnwantedIvanka: Netizens Are Photoshopping Pictures of Ivanka Trump in Unusual Places And It's Hilarious

Netizens have been photoshopping and superimposing pictures of Ivanka Trump in odd places or scenes from movies or from iconic moments in history to highlight the fact that she is, indeed, unwanted.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 7:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
#UnwantedIvanka: Netizens Are Photoshopping Pictures of Ivanka Trump in Unusual Places And It's Hilarious
Netizens have been photoshopping and superimposing pictures of Ivanka Trump in odd places or scenes from movies or from iconic moments in history to highlight the fact that she is, indeed, unwanted.
Loading...

Last week, US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump stirred quite a controversy by attending the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. Many called her out for nepotism as she was spotted hobnobbing with some of the world's greatest leaders although she did not really belong there. To be honest, her only qualification is being the President's daughter.

Moreover, Trump has negligible experience in diplomacy and seemed to be rather out of place. In videos that have emerged from the Summit, she can be seen trying to fit in but to no avail. For instance, she seems like a fish out of water while in conversation with Theresa May, Christine Lagarde, Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau.

A lot of people online too felt that Trump was butting in where she did not belong; #unwantedivanka soon began trending on Twitter.

And let me assure you, the #unwantedivanka trend is a gem you shouldn't miss. Netizens have been photoshopping and superimposing pictures of Ivanka Trump in odd places or scenes from movies or from iconic moments in history to highlight the fact that she is, indeed, unwanted.

Umm, awkward.

Painfully apt.

Okay, honestly, this is way too real to be photoshopped.

Here's another one.

Theresa May would agree.

Can you spot her in 3 seconds?

Mt. Rushivanka. Nice.

She was there, she was there all along.

Ouch.

That explains a lot.

Wonder what Ivanka has to say about these!

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram