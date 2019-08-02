Unwise Exercise: 1,000-Squat Challenge Lands Chinese Teens in Hospital

Excess of anything is bad. And, as two Chinese girls learnt to their detriment, that includes exercise.

Nineteen-year-old student Xiao Tang and her friend landed in the hospital after trying to outdo each other in a 1,000-squat challenge.

The teenager from Chongqing challenged her friend to a “squatting match” during a video call. To ensure neither of them was cheating, the girls took turns to do one squat at a time.

They ended up doing 1,000 squats over the course of just two to three hours.

"We both did not want to lose and so we kept trying to beat each other, resulting in us completing 1,000 squats," China Press quoted Xiao Tang as saying, according to Asia One.

Xiao Tang felt “slightly sore” after the intense challenge, but didn’t pay much attention to her condition.

That is, until two days after the epic challenge, she realized she was unable to bend her leg and that her urine was “brown.”

Tang's boyfriend rushed her to a hospital, where doctors found her myoglobin readings were through the roof and informed her she may be suffering from rhabdomyolysis, a potentially-fatal syndrome caused due to a direct or indirect muscle injury.

She was then referred to a larger hospital admitted to the EICU (Electronic Intensive Care Unit).

Doctors said Tang ought to consider herself lucky as the challenge could have caused her to suffer from kidney failure, had she been older.

China Press reported that the other participant in the squat challenge was also hospitalized for the same reason.

However, it seems the two teenage friends are not the only ones trying to achieve the near-impossible physical feat.

For instance, a 2014 video showing fitness entrepreneur Cassey Ho of 'Blogilates' completing 1,000 squats has racked up over 2 million views since it was posted on YouTube.

