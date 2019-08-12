Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Unworthy of Honour': Shashi Tharoor Cameos as William Shakespeare on Twitter

Tharoor, on Saturday, tweeted a morph photo, where he resembled the English bard William Shakespeare, calling it 'the most flattering image'.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 12, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Unworthy of Honour': Shashi Tharoor Cameos as William Shakespeare on Twitter
Photoshopped image tweeted by Shashi Tharoor.
Loading...

Known for his proficiency in the English language, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor often baffles supporters, political rivals and the general public with his linguistics skills.

Tharoor, on Saturday, tweeted a morph photo, where he resembles the English bard William Shakespeare, calling it "the most flattering image".

The 63-year-old former diplomat added he is "unworthy of honour".

Since being posted, the tweet has received over 16 thousand likes and has been re-tweeted over 1,400 times.

Here's what people wrote:

Notably, while Shakespeare is often considered to be the greatest contributor to the English language, Tharoor on his part has often been on the receiving end for his choice of words that leaves people baffled and sometimes curious as well.

Shashi Tharoor’s choice of words includes such gems like 'farrago' which he used in a 2017 tweet for a journalist whose reporting he did not agree with. Notably, farrago means a confused mixture.

Other words used by the politician range from 'frisson' meaning a sudden feeling of excitement or fear and 'puerile' meaning silly or immature, among others.

In 2018, he got back at internet trolls with a tweet using the term 'lalochezia' meaning the use of foul language to relieve stress or pain.

In fact, while promoting his book 'The Paradoxical Prime Minister', Tharoor used the word 'floccinaucinihilipilification' to explain what his book is all about. Notably, the word means 'The action or habit of estimating something as worthless.'

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram