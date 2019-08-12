'Unworthy of Honour': Shashi Tharoor Cameos as William Shakespeare on Twitter

Known for his proficiency in the English language, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor often baffles supporters, political rivals and the general public with his linguistics skills.

Tharoor, on Saturday, tweeted a morph photo, where he resembles the English bard William Shakespeare, calling it "the most flattering image".

The 63-year-old former diplomat added he is "unworthy of honour".

The most flattering image going around on What’s App today — amazed that someone thought of making me into Shakespeare & then actually took the trouble to create this! Thanks to whoever did so (though i am completely unworthy of the honour!) pic.twitter.com/F0uWV0m7Zw — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 10, 2019

Since being posted, the tweet has received over 16 thousand likes and has been re-tweeted over 1,400 times.

Here's what people wrote:

Wont you thank someone who took trouble to fit you into 'gormint lady' 😭 pic.twitter.com/5TkabAkZSy — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) August 10, 2019

I prefer the original #ShashiTharoor whose looks ,style & Features are unparalleled. You're not only a global leader but also one of the finest human beings.🙌 #Tharoorians pic.twitter.com/cIGStKNaKD — Jaishree Misra (@top_gun55) August 10, 2019

Notably, while Shakespeare is often considered to be the greatest contributor to the English language, Tharoor on his part has often been on the receiving end for his choice of words that leaves people baffled and sometimes curious as well.

Shashi Tharoor’s choice of words includes such gems like 'farrago' which he used in a 2017 tweet for a journalist whose reporting he did not agree with. Notably, farrago means a confused mixture.

Other words used by the politician range from 'frisson' meaning a sudden feeling of excitement or fear and 'puerile' meaning silly or immature, among others.

In 2018, he got back at internet trolls with a tweet using the term 'lalochezia' meaning the use of foul language to relieve stress or pain.

Every day, I encounter on @Twitter people suffering from lalochezia! All too often they direct their suffering at me & others who support my beliefs.... pic.twitter.com/7h0htfD7Qk — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 9, 2018

In fact, while promoting his book 'The Paradoxical Prime Minister', Tharoor used the word 'floccinaucinihilipilification' to explain what his book is all about. Notably, the word means 'The action or habit of estimating something as worthless.'

