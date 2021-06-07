UP Bride Calls Off Wedding After Drunk Groom and 'Baraatis' Force Her to Dance

A bride’s family held the drunk groom and his band of guests hostage in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district on Saturday as the 22-year-old bride walked off from the wedding ceremony. The drunk groom and his guests tried to force the bride to dance to the music on stage before the exchange of vows. This made her walk off and feeling insulted, the bride’s family held the groom and his guest’s hostage asking them to return the dowry gifts.

The incident took place in Pratapgarh’s Tikri village. According to the Times of India, the groom’s family later called the police to mediate and solve the matter but the bride refused to continue with the wedding ceremony further.

Mandhata station house officer Shrawan Kumar Singh told TOI, “A farmer from Tikri village had arranged his daughter’s marriage with a Ravendra Patel of Kutiliya Ahina village during the corona curfew. He had made necessary arrangements for the ceremony, but the groom and ‘baraatis’ arrived drunk."

“Initially, the bride’s family ignored their overtures, but the situation turned ugly when the groom pressed the bride to dance before the jaimala ceremony. When the bride refused, the groom created a ruckus. Irked by his behaviour, the bride walked out and her family members held the baraatis captive," he added.

According to the officer, the groom’s family finally gave in and agreed to return the cash and gifts received from the bride’s family.

In another bizarre incident involving a wedding in the state, a man in the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh did something out of the ordinary to meet his girlfriend by disguising himself as a woman in bridal attire to enter her house as she was marrying someone else. Dressed up in a red wedding saree with fake hair and makeup, the man even carried a small purse and wore sandals. However, his gestures and way of talking raised a lot of suspicions and he was soon caught. The man fled from the venue with his two friends who were waiting outside

