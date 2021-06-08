UP Bride Cancells Wedding After Groom Turns Up Drunk, Chewing 'Gutkha'

A bride in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia refused to marry the groom after he arrived drunk at their wedding venue. Maniyar police station official Shailendra Singh said that the bride, hailing from Mishrauli village, was supposed to get married to the man from Khejuri village on June 5. However, once the groom arrived with the marriage procession, the bride suspected that the groom was drunk and had also chewed ‘gutkha’. She then refused to get married and the wedding was called off.

This is the second incident within days that a bride in UP has refused get married after the groom arrived drunk. A bride’s family held the drunk groom and his band of guests hostage in the state’s Pratapgarh district on Saturday as the 22-year-old bride walked off from the wedding ceremony. The drunk groom and his guests tried to force the bride to dance to the music on stage before the exchange of vows, following which the bride walked off and feeling insulted, her family held the groom and his guest’s hostage asking them to return the dowry gifts.

Mandhata station house officer Shrawan Kumar Singh told TOI, “A farmer from Tikri village had arranged his daughter’s marriage with a Ravendra Patel of Kutiliya Ahina village during the corona curfew. He had made necessary arrangements for the ceremony, but the groom and ‘baraatis’ arrived drunk."

“Initially, the bride’s family ignored their overtures, but the situation turned ugly when the groom pressed the bride to dance before the jaimala ceremony. When the bride refused, the groom created a ruckus. Irked by his behaviour, the bride walked out and her family members held the baraatis captive," he added. With the bride’s family refusing to go ahead with the wedding, the groom’s family finally gave in and agreed to return the cash and gifts received from the bride’s family.

(With inputs from PTI)

