UP Bride Fires Celebratory Gunshots in Air, Viral Video Catches Cops' Eye

An FIR has been registered against a woman who indulged in celebratory firing during her marriage ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, police said on Tuesday. Rupa Pandey on Sunday had fired in the air from the licensed revolver of his uncle Ramvas Pandey before going to the stage for ‘jai maala’ in Jethwara area, Superintendent of Police Ashok Tomar said.

The video of the incident has become viral on social media and taking cognisance police lodged an FIR against the woman under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms act and the Epidemic act.

सोशल मीडिया पर 30 मई का वीडियो वायरल है. प्रतापगढ़ के जेठवारा थाना क्षेत्र के लक्ष्मण का पुरवा में दुल्हन ने स्टेज पर चढ़ने के पहले अपने चाचा की लाइसेंसी रिवॉल्वर से हर्ष फायर किया. पुलिस ने नई दुल्हन रूपा पांडेय और चाचा रामनिवास पांडेय के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है. pic.twitter.com/lWYkL7vlVK— The Lallantop (@TheLallantop) June 1, 2021

Police said it has also initiated proceedings to cancel the license of the revolver used in the firing.

Earlier, in one similar incident in Nagpur, police arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly cutting cakes with a sword as part of his birthday celebrations, an official said.

The action was taken by the Nagpur police’s crime branch after photos of the accused using the sword to cut the cakes went viral on social media, he said.

“Accused Nikhil Patel celebrated his birthday on October 21. In the wee hours that day, he and his friends brought four large cakes as part of the celebrations. Patel then took out a sword and cut all the cakes in the presence of his friends," the official from Pardi police station said.

“The photos and videos of the act went viral on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Following that, the crime branch raided Patel’s house and seized the sword and also arrested him," he added.

An offence under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Mumbai Police Act has been registered.

(with inputs from PTI)

