UP Bride Injures Herself Before Wedding, Groom Still Marries Her in Hospital Bed

A couple who recently tied the knot in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has been making headlines.

An accident took place a few hours before the scheduled wedding time, but the story got a happy ending. It so happened that Aarti, the bride-to-be, severely injured herself after she tumbled down a staircase and fell off the roof. She was getting ready when, in an attempt to save a child, she met with a serious accident. In a surprising turn of events, the groom, who firmly stood by his bride, decided to marry her at the hospital where she was admitted.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the Kunda area in UP’s Pratapgarh. Aarti suffered a spinal injury as the consequence of her terrible fall. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Prayagraj where the doctors informed of a probable disability that Aarti may suffer in future.

ANI reported that the medical team revealed that Aarti, who was unable to move her legs, may also have to stay bed ridden for several months. The groom, Awdhesh showed up with both families and tied the nuptial knot with the to-be bride just hours after the accident. The wedding ceremony was set up at the hospital ward where special arrangements were made to conduct the wedding rituals.

Awdhesh told the news portal, “Whatever happened was destiny. I have decided to be with her and support her in times of trouble." While speaking to ANI, a family member mentioned that Awdhesh was by Aarti’s side throughout. Since the marriage, he had not left the hospital once. People are praying for Aarti’s recovery and both families are overwhelmed at the hospital wedding, added the family member.

Prayagraj: Couple tied knot hours after bride injured her back in an accident rendering herself bedridden. Awdhesh, the groom says, "Whatever happened was destiny."Aarti says, "I was apprehensive but my husband told me he'll be there for me even if I don't recover." (17.12.20) pic.twitter.com/cRAhBOSZnW— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 17, 2020

Dr Sachin Singh, a doctor at the hospital, gave her health update to ANI saying that the woman suffered a minor injury in her spine after accidentally falling from the roof. The doctor stated Aarti is unable to move her legs at the moment. She has been further advised to avoid locomotion of the legs.

“Initially, I felt a bit apprehensive. But, later, my husband told me he will be there for me even if I don’t recover. I felt happy knowing that,” expressed the bride.

Many users on Twitter were left awestruck by the groom’s touching gesture. Several people lauded him for not ditching his bride and showered best wishes and praises on the micro-blogging site. Some netizens, who were reminded of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s wedding scene from the film Vivah, compared Awdhesh and Aarti’s real-life wedding to it.