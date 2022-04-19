UP Bride Slaps Groom Twice on Stage after He Garlands Her, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

In a strange development, a bride slapped her would-be husband just when he garlanded her. According to a report in NDTV, the incident took place at Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh. In the viral video, the stage looks all set for the marriage. The couple in wedding attire are seen surrounded by families and friends. On the dais, the groom proceeds to garland the woman decked up in a red saree and jewellery. But then suddenly, the bride slaps the groom twice. The confetti cannon goes off at the same time. Watch the video here:

“यूपी के हमीरपुर जिले में एक दुल्हन ने जयमाला के दौरान सांवले दूल्हे को देखते ही थप्पड़ जड़ दिए…”

The NDTV report stated that the two parties reached an agreement after family members intervened.

In a similar incident this year, a man in Tamil Nadu slapped his would-be wife because she danced at a wedding function. The woman then married her cousin. Before that, she had slapped back the groom. The incident took place at Panruti of Cuddalore district. A daughter of a well-known businessman, who runs a beauty salon, was earlier engaged and the wedding was scheduled to take place at a private wedding hall next to Panruti on January 20. During a wedding function on January 19, the bride arrived at the hall, dancing with her relatives. The groom, who did not like the way the bride arrived, got into an argument with her and asked why she did so. Eventually, the argument developed into a heated verbal clash which led to the groom slapping the bride. The woman too slapped the groom back. Seeing this, the father of the bride was livid over the fact that the groom had dared to slap his daughter in his presence. The bride’s father held discussions with his kin and decided to get his daughter married on the marked date to her cousin from Villupuram’s Gingee.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.