UP Bride's Ex-boyfriend Crashes Wedding, Puts 'Sindoor' on Her in Front of Groom

We have often seen, in reel life, people gatecrashing an ex-lover’s wedding and stopping it. The daily soaps have added more drama to this sequence and unveiled various ways how ex-lovers realise their love during the wedding. Inspired by these dramas, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpurgatecrashed his alleged girlfriend’s wedding. In a bid to stop the marriage, he forcefully applied sindoor on her forehead. A video of this bizarre incident has gone viral online. According to News18 Hindi, the guy was in a relationship with the girl. A couple of months back, he went to another city to earn money. Making most out of the situation in his absence, the family of the bride fixed her marriage to someone else. The girl tried to convince her parents, but they did not listen to her.

On the day of the wedding, ahead of the ‘varmala’ ceremony, the jilted lover appeared and forcefully applied sindoor on the girl’s forehead. In the video, the groom just stood and watched how the unexpected situation unfolded. However, the girl’s family was later seen beating up the guy. The family called the police and with their help, the drama came to an end and the bride was finally married to the groom.

The 59-second video spread like wildfire on social media. So far it has amassed 109k views and a bunch of hilarious reactions. Netizens were amused with the man’s filmy approach while some were amazed that the groom stood still instead of protecting his to-be wife. “I am amazed seeing the groom was standing still at that moment. It was his duty to protect her wife,” a user wrote.

Undoubtedly, people are getting inspired by daily soaps. This is, however, not the first of such incidents by far. Another such incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad earlier this year, where a girl, a Kanpur resident, was barred from entering the wedding hall where her ex boyfriend was getting married, as she kept shouting “Babu…Babu” desperately. According to a Zee News report, she claimed that they had been in a live-in relationship for the last three years. Both of them worked at a private firm in Bhopal. However, all of the woman’s efforts proved futile as she had to be escorted away by the police without getting to meet the boy. After stopping her, the security was tightened at the venue. She kept up her tearful attempts till she had to be taken away.

