UP Cop is Sprinkling 'Gangajal' and Applying 'Chandan' Paste to Purify Visitors at Police Station

In a bid to make the district of Meerut safer, UP Police has now started offering “gangajal" and “chandan" paste to visitors at the police station as part of new “safety protocols".

The novel solution was devised by Nauchandi police station SHO Prem Chand Sharma who has started to sprinkle “gangajal" (water from Ganga river) on the heads of visitors and applying “chandan" (sandalwood) paste on their foreheads.

In a video that has been going viral on social media, SHO Sharma can be seen entering the Nauchandi police station in UP’s Meerut district with a bottle of Gangajal. Soon after that, several bottles of Gangajal were lined up on his table.

SHO Prem Chand Sharma in UP's Meerut has been “purifying” visitors with Gangajal while chanting a "sanitization mantra". He has been giving a bottle of Gangajal as a gift to visitors at Nauchandi police station ahead of Holi. pic.twitter.com/J3atuaeCgr— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 28, 2021

Speaking to a journalist Piyush Rai who shared the video on Twitter, Sharma said that the gangajal and chandan paste were meant to have a calming effect on anyone who visited the police station.

Sharma said that he had noticed that since he started using gangajal, he had noticed that those coming to the station were less aggravated.

Here, SHO Sharma while speaking to @hindipatrakar claims sprinkling gangajal and applying sandalwood teeka on forehead has brought a positive change in the law and order. pic.twitter.com/tU0kuTAK1b— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 28, 2021

“Those who come to the station are calmer, they can tell their problems peacefully and slowly their problems get diluted," Sharma can be heard saying. He went on to add that offering the gangajal and chandan had helped improve law and order in his station.

According to Rai, the SHO has been “purifying" visitors with the holy water and chanting a “sanitzation mantra". Ahead of Holi, the SHO ever offered bottles of Gangajal as “gifts" to visitors.

