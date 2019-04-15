SPONSORED BY
UP Cops Save Lives with Dramatic Chase to Warn Rider of Burning Bike, Get Awarded

As soon as the cops realised the bike was on fire, they started chasing the blazing bike in order to warn the rider, who was accompanied by a woman riding pillion and a baby, all of whom were unaware of the fire.

News18.com

Updated:April 15, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
UP Police saved lives by calling out the fire in time | Image Credit: Twitter/UP100
In a heroic incident, cops in Uttar Pradesh have averted a disaster by alerting a biker whose bike was on fire on Agra Expressway.

The alarming incident was caught on tape by a mobile Police Control Room. In it, the van can be seen in pursuit of a bike that had caught fire, even as the rider remained unaware of the flames.

According to UP Police, who posted the video on Twitter, the biker zoomed past the cop van on the highway. However, while it passed, cops inside the van realised that the bags fastened to the back seat of the bike behind the rider were on fire.




As soon as the cops realised what was happening, they started chasing the spiing, blazing bike in order to warn the rider, who was accompanied by a woman riding pillion and a baby. they also seemed to be unaware of the fire burning through the bags.

The fire can be seen, blazing out of the backside if the bike in the video as the cops chased it for nearly four kilometers before being able to catch up with the rider.

The cops have been greatly lauded for their bravery, a welcome change for UP Police which recently had faced flak after videos of cops shouting 'thain thain' to imitate sounds of gunshots while chasing criminals went viral.

Complimenting the cops' bravery, the DGP of UP Police OP Singh's office posted on Twitter that the policemen will be awarded the Commendation disc for their bravery. "The policemen have displayed exemplary professional commitment and outstanding conduct to avert a disaster. I announce my commendation disc to all the police personnel of UP100 PRV 1617," the DGP's handle wrote.




Social media could not stop gushing about the dutiful cops, whose presence of mind and dedication probably helped save a life.





















