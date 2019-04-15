UP Cops Save Lives with Dramatic Chase to Warn Rider of Burning Bike, Get Awarded
As soon as the cops realised the bike was on fire, they started chasing the blazing bike in order to warn the rider, who was accompanied by a woman riding pillion and a baby, all of whom were unaware of the fire.
UP Police saved lives by calling out the fire in time | Image Credit: Twitter/UP100
The alarming incident was caught on tape by a mobile Police Control Room. In it, the van can be seen in pursuit of a bike that had caught fire, even as the rider remained unaware of the flames.
According to UP Police, who posted the video on Twitter, the biker zoomed past the cop van on the highway. However, while it passed, cops inside the van realised that the bags fastened to the back seat of the bike behind the rider were on fire.
#इटावा-PRV1617 आज 108 km से 112 की तरफ जा रही थी तभी एक बाइक सवार ने तेजी से क्रॉस किया जिसके पीछे बंधे बैग में आग लगी दिखाई दी जो तेजी से बढ़ रही थी,बिना कोई देर किए उस बाइक का 4 km पीछाकर रुकवा,बाइक सवार दंपत्ति को नीचे उतारकर आग बुझाया @Uppolice @UPGovt #SaveLife #HappyToServe pic.twitter.com/T2d6JiVGk7— UP100 (@up100) April 14, 2019
The fire can be seen, blazing out of the backside if the bike in the video as the cops chased it for nearly four kilometers before being able to catch up with the rider.
The cops have been greatly lauded for their bravery, a welcome change for UP Police which recently had faced flak after videos of cops shouting 'thain thain' to imitate sounds of gunshots while chasing criminals went viral.
Complimenting the cops' bravery, the DGP of UP Police OP Singh's office posted on Twitter that the policemen will be awarded the Commendation disc for their bravery. "The policemen have displayed exemplary professional commitment and outstanding conduct to avert a disaster. I announce my commendation disc to all the police personnel of UP100 PRV 1617," the DGP's handle wrote.
The policemen have displayed exemplary professional commitment and outstanding conduct to avert a disaster.— DGP UP (@dgpup) April 15, 2019
I announce my commendation disc to all the police personnel of UP100 PRV 1617. https://t.co/CLTmBpiwkw
Social media could not stop gushing about the dutiful cops, whose presence of mind and dedication probably helped save a life.
Life savers :)— Chowkidar Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) April 15, 2019
Brave & extremely responsive 🙌
Proud of you U.P. Police— Chowkidar Tej pratap singh (@Singhiskingtej) April 14, 2019
Gr8 efforts to save lives Salute to ur services 🙏🙏🙏— GS SINGH (@GsSingh9) April 14, 2019
जांबाज वीर जवानों को मेरा बारंबार सैल्यूट जिन्होंनें एक बड़ा हादसा होने से और किसी का परिवार उजड़ने से बचाया— धर्मेन्द्र वर्मा (@Dharmen47842039) April 15, 2019
🙏🙏🙏 @up100 @Etahpolice
देश बदल रहा है । डीजीपी साहब आपके प्रोत्साहन से लाखों पुलिसवालों का हौसला अफजाई होगा।— Krishna Pandey (@krishna_bhu) April 15, 2019
इस कार्य की जितनी भी प्रशंसा की जाय कम होगी @Uppolice— Ravi Maharshi( पराशर) (@RAVIMaharshi14) April 15, 2019
