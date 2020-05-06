BUZZ

1-MIN READ

UP Cop's Stolen Parrot Flies to Freedom after Being Asked to 'Choose' its Owner

Image for representation

The parrot belonged to an inspector in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and went missing on Tuesday.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 7:14 PM IST
This is a curious case of an unfaithful parrot who let his master down.

The inspector Ram Kripal, posted in the PAC, claimed that his neighbour had stolen the parrot and the bird was with the neighbours who claimed that they owned the parrot.

When the matter reached the Ashiana police station, the station in-charge in a Akbar-Birbal style of judgment, said that he would open the cage and the ownership would be decided by the parrot.

"The parrot will obviously go to its master," he told both the claimants.

As soon as the station in-charge opened the cage, the parrot without much ado flew out into the open sky embracing its new found independence, while both the claimants returned to their homes disappointed that the bird had disowned them.

