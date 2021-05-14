UP Couple Sells Newborn Baby for Rs 1.5 Lakh to Buy a Second-hand Car

In a bizarre incident, a couple in Uttar Pradesh allegedly sold their newborn baby boy to a businessman for Rs 1.5 lakh only to use the money to buy a second-hand car. The incident, which took place in Tirwa Kotwali police station area of Kannauj district, was highlighted by the maternal grandparents of the child after they filed a police complaint against the parents on Thursday, May 13, a report in Times of India said.

Inspector Shailendra Kumar Mishra posted at the Kotwali Police Station said the complainants, in their report, have alleged that their daughter along with her husband sold the newborn child to a Gursahaiganj-based businessman to purchase a second-hand four-wheeler for Rs 1.5 lakh.

“While the baby is still in the possession of the trader, we have called the woman and her husband for questioning on Friday," Mishra informed about the developments in the case, adding that the couple had recently bought a used car.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case and several such incidents have taken place in the past. Earlier, a farm labourer in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district had sold his infant daughter last year. The incident was reported by the labourer’s neighbours who got suspicious of his increased spending after the deal.

The labourer, after selling his three-year-old, had acquired a new mobile phone and motorbike. Noticing this, the neighbours approached the cops who during their probe found out that the infant was sold to a childless couple in Maamachanahalli village.

Another such incident took place in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh where a couple allegedly sold their 12-year-old daughter, only to raise money for the other daughter’s medical treatment. Their elder daughter, according to the news report, was suffering from respiratory issues.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here