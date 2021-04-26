UP Doctor Dies of Covid in Hospital He Worked at for 50 Years due to Shortage of Ventilators

As India witnessed a record hike of over 3.5 lakh covid positive cases on Monday, hospitals across the nation continue to grapple with the shortage of beds, oxygen and life support. With hundreds of lives being lost on a daily basis due to a lack of medical resources, India is in the throes of a deadly coronavirus second wave and social media is flooded with the cries of families and health workers in a bid to save lives. Amid such a crisis, the death of another doctor from Uttar Pradesh due to lack of a ventilator facility once more highlights the volatile state of the country’s health sector.

85-year-old senior doctor JK Mishra at Swarup Rani Nehru (SRN) hospital in Prayagraj lost his life after he was unable to find a ventilator bed for himself at the hospital, where he has served for 50 years. According to reports, Mishra was diagnosed with covid-19 on April 13. Following the diagnosis, he was admitted to SRN after three days where he was receiving his treatment.

Reportedly he developed complications at the hospital and was advised by the doctors to be shifted to a ventilator facility. However, no critical facility could be found in the hospital or anywhere in the city. Mishra breathed his last at SRN in front of his wife.

Speaking to reporters, the emergency medical officer of the SRN hospital said that the hospital has only 100 ventilator beds and all were occupied. it wasn’t possible for the authorities to shift any patient from there.

The distressing incident comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh registered a total of 37,944 Covid-19 cases and 222 fatalities on Sunday even as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed that the state has “no shortage" of oxygen.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a Delhi doctor who had tested positive for Covid-19 lost his life on Friday due to a shortage of oxygen. Dr Pradip Bijalwan, who had been working with homeless people in Delhi for a decade and had also worked with them through the Covid-19 pandemic, recently tested positive for coronavirus. Not being able to find a hospital bed in Delhi, Bijalwan was treating himself at home, his colleague, activist and former IAS officer Harsh Mander said.

