UP Doctor Gives Away Plants to Patients to Mark World Environment Day 2020

On World Environment Day 2020, a doctor has been giving away plant and advice | Image credit: ANI

On World Environment Day 2020, a doctor has been giving away plant and advice | Image credit: ANI

Patients at the hospital were also impressed by the initiative, which was taken on World Environment Day to promote eco-friendly practices such as growing indoor plants.

  Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 1:43 PM IST
A doctor from Uttar Pradesh is going viral for his efforts to increase environmental awareness on World Environment Day by giving away plants to his patients.

Dr CP Singh of Moradabad's Jigyasa Medical College has been giving away potted plants to all his patients on June 5 to commemorate World Environment Day and also making them pledge to grow more trees in their own time.

"We have given a plant to every patient coming here and we have asked them to take care of it to save the environment," Dr Singh told ANI. "We also made them aware to grow more such plants as these are a part of our lives."

As per a report in ANI, the decision was taken since authorities at the hospital believed that patients were more inclined to obey the doctors. Taking the opportunity, the doctors at Jigyasa Medical College also made patients take oaths to maintain social distancing, wear masks and maintain hygiene by regular hand-washing.

Patients at the hospital were also impressed by the initiative, which was taken on World Environment Day to promote eco-friendly practices such as growing indoor plants.


