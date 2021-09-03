UP Doctors Remove 2-kg Hairball From Stomach Of Girl Who Has Rapunzel's Syndrome

A ball of hair, weighing about two kilograms, was taken out using surgery from the stomach of a 17-year-old girl. A team of doctors at Lucknow’s Balrampur hospital achieved this feat on Thursday. The girl from Balrampur district had approached the hospital with abdominal pain and gastrointestinal issues. Preliminary diagnosis through ultrasound and CT scans showed an unidentified lump in the girl’s stomach.

Dr S.R. Samaddar, who led the team of surgeons, said, “I performed an endoscopy and the ball of hair was found. The patient was in denial of ever pulling her hair, let alone consuming it. This sort of a rare condition occurs in a mentally unstable person. After a lot of coaxing, the patient finally agreed that she had been doing the obsessive act for the last five years."

This rare disorder called Trichobezoar occurs when a mentally unstable person is involved in obsessive pulling of hair and eating it, which then accumulates as a lump in the stomach.

The lump of hair, weighing two kilograms and measuring 20×15 centimetres in dimension, required one and a half hours of surgery.

“The patient requires counselling and so we have advised psychiatric help for her. She will also need at least 10 days of healing and five days of hospital observation," added Dr Samaddar.

In a similar but eerie case, a 4-Year-old Indian boy had been suffering from a bout of ‘Whistling Cough.’ According to report published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the boy was brought to an otorhinolaryngology out-patient clinic after he had a 2-day history of persistent cough which had “an intermittent whistling character."

It also revealed how “the patient had no history or symptoms of viral infection of the upper respiratory tract, and he otherwise felt well."

An X-Ray of the boy’s chest revealed how his left lung was hyper-inflated, or blown up like a balloon. Doctors performed a bronchoscopy which led to discovering and retrieving the mysterious object-a toy whistle.

His parents reported that he had been playing with a whistle before the cough began, and turns out that the boy had at some point accidentally inhaled it, and it ended up being lodged in his lungs. The child remained well at his one-year follow-up visit, according to the report.

(With inputs from IANS)

