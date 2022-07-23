UP Family Holds 'Terahvin' For Rooster Who Died Saving Lamb From Dog, 500 Attend

A family in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district organised “terahvi” for its rooster, Lali, who died while saving his master’s one-month-old lamb from a street dog, 13 days ago. The prayer ceremony which is usually conducted on the 13th day of a person’s death was attended by nearly 500 villagers who came together to pray for the peace of the rooster’s soul.

The rooster was left in the backyard of the house to guard the lamb on July 7 when a street dog entered the premise and attacked them. Upon hearing some noise, family members of the owner, who were present on the front side of the house, rushed to the site to see that a street dog had entered the premises. “As the dog attacked the lamb, Lali jumped to his rescue and started fighting with it, ” Dr Salikram Saroj, owner of the rooster told The Times of India.

While the rooster managed to chase the dog away from the house, it was soon attacked by other dogs and left with serious injuries. The rooster succumbed to the injuries the next day and was buried near the house with rituals that are usually performed on the death of a human.

While performing the rituals, the owners proposed to hold a terahvi ceremony for the peace of the rooster’s soul.

In a similar incident in Odisha’s Jaipur district, police personnel performed the last rites of a monkey as per the Hindu rituals. The monkey used to live on the compound of the Balichandrapur police station and was very familiar with the staff. The animal used to roam around freely and police personnel too enjoyed spending time with it and feeding it.

Shocked by the sudden demise of the animal, the police personnel decided to give it a befitting send-off

The police personnel garlanded the dead monkey and carried it in a procession to the cremation site, where the rituals were held as per Hindu tradition.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here