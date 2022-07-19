UP Farmer Files Complaint Against Lord Indra, Seeks Action Over Lack of Rain

A farmer from Uttar Pradesh has written a complaint against Indra, the god of rain, and sought action against him due to deficiency of rain. Sumit Kumar Yadav, a resident of Jhala village in UP’s Gond district, filed his complaint on “Sampurna Samadhan Divas” or Total Redressal Day conducted on Saturday in the village, reports India.com. As per a DNA report, Yadav’s complaint against Lord Indra was lodged with a tehsildar, who also happened to forward it to senior officials for “suitable action”.

In his letter, Yadav wrote about how lack of rainfall had adversely impacted the district. He blamed Lord Indra for the droughts as well. Yadav wrote that he wished to bring it to the attention of officials that the lack of rainfall in the past few months had caused droughts which had immensely impacted the people, animals and agriculture.

He added the difficulties that were being faced by women and children too, and asked that necessary steps should be taken. In the blank on the form about whom the complaint was being filed against, Yadav wrote: “Indra Devta (Bhagwan Ji)”.

NN Verma, the revenue official who got the letter, forwarded it to the DM’s office for further action. Allegedly, let alone Lord Indra, he never read it in the first place. After Yadav’s letter went viral, Verma denied having forwarded it. He said that no such matter had come to him and that the seal on the complaint letter was a duplicate seal.

“The complaints received in the Sampurna Samadhan Divas are nominated to respective departments and these complaints are never forwarded to any other offices. So, this whole thing looks concocted. This is being investigated,” he was quoted as saying by Dainik Jagran. He also told the publication that a probe would be conducted in the matter. However, the letter had his signature on it and a remark reading “forwarded for next action”.

The plight caused by lack of rainfall tends to push people to resort to a variety of means. In Karnataka’s Kalakeri village, people dig graves and pump water into the mouths of “thirsty” corpses in hopes of bringing rainfall.

