UP Girl Sets Record by Climbing Up and Down Gujarat's Mount Girnar in 32 Minutes

The 14th All India Girnar Ascending and Descending competition was organised on Sunday after having been on hold for the last two years in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 449 players from 11 states across the country participated in the competition. It was organised in four categories of senior-junior brothers and sisters in which Tapsi Singh from Uttar Pradesh and Parmar Lala from Gujarat’s Junagadh were winners in the senior category. Ritu Sindhuraj from Haryana and Deepak Dhabhi from Gujarat stood first in the junior Category. Multiple records were set in the course of the competition. In the senior category, a young player from Junagadh secured the first position and set a record by covering the distance in 55.30 minutes. In the women’s category, a girl from UP’s Mirzapur stood first, setting a record after taking 32.22 minutes. All the winners were honored with cash prizes and trophies.

Moreover, Lala Parmar, from the senior category, has made a new record of 5500 steps in 55.30 minutes which is lesser than the previous record of 55.31 minutes. Lala Parmar, a labourer, stood first in the competition and comes from a non-financially affluent background. He has broken this record working very hard in just 17 days.

Likewise, Taapsi Singh, a resident of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, set a new record by completing 2200 steps in just 32.22 minutes, breaking her previous record of 34 minutes. Her family takes pride in the achievement of their daughter who is studying in UP. People from Junagadh were equally excited about establishing new records in this tough competition.

A total of 360 participants have taken part in this competition organised by Yuva seva Sanskrutik Vibhag and Junagadh district administration. There were 142 registrations from Gujarat, 72 from Bihar, 23 from Maharashtra, 64 from Diu, 41 from Haryana and in total there were 449 registrations. The contestants who achieved their goals in record times were Taapsi Singh in 32.15 minutes, Parmar Lala in 55.30 minutes, Sindhu Rituraj in 38.47 minutes and Deepak Dabhi in 1.19 minutes.

