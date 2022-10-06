UP Girls Indulge in a Street Fight For Leaking Nude Photos, Video Goes Viral

A video showing two women catfighting on the street over alleged leaked nude photographs has surfaced on Twitter. The video, which has now gone viral with over 39 thousand views, was shot by a bystander. The clip begins with the person behind the camera asking one of the two women, why they had been fighting- indicating that the videography began after the two had already exchanged blows at least once.

In response to the question, the woman alleges that the other lady- whose face is not fully visible due to a mask- sent her nude pictures to a man. When the accused masked woman voices opposition against this, the first woman says that she can present some audio, perhaps as proof.

The second woman moves away from her and taps on her phone for merely a few seconds before the other girl, dressed in a white top with a shawl on her shoulder, hits her on the head and back while trying to get a grip on her arm.

As the masked woman tries to leave in an auto rickshaw, she is pulled out and hit again by the other woman. The masked woman accuses the other of creating drama (nautanki) and threatens to go to her house.

Kalesh B/w Two Girls On Road pic.twitter.com/Zz57A2XbxV — r/Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 5, 2022

The people seen in the background of the video, however, refuse to mediate in the scuffle, which involved hurling verbal abuses.

While the location of the incident is still not clear, the registration plate of the auto-rickshaw seen in the background, suggests that the video is from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

The person recording the video can also be seen asking the women about where they live. To which the woman in the white top reveals that the other stays in Shatabdi Nagar. When asked where she lives, she responds by saying she’s a resident of Giri. At this point, the video ends, with both sides trying to reach someone via call.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here