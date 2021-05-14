UP Health Official Sacked after Video Showed Him Charging Rs 200 for Fake Covid-19 Negative Report

As the country reels under a deadly coronavirus second wave, the health sector is facing a paucity of resources. A dearth of medical facilities has compelled common men to easily give in to whatever services they can avail in the need of the hour and at whatever prices. The demand for healthcare facilities has led to widespread corruption and black marketing of equipments. Reports of people being cheated are doing rounds on social media. In one such latest incident, a viral video from Uttar Pradesh shows a government health official charging Rs 200 for providing a fake covid negative report to people.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Vijay Pal, a contractual worker at Nawabganj community health centre in Farrukhabad, UP, was allegedly caught taking a bribe from Rs 200 for a negative Covid antigen test report. The 50-year-old health worker was reportedly making the statement at his office. He even mentioned that the money is needed for ‘wrong doings’.

Although the video went viral earlier, it was only after one week that the District Magistrate Manvendra Singh was alerted about the incident and he immediately ordered an FIR against the accused.

Manvendra said that following the unacceptable act, Pal has been sacked and a case has been filed against him. He also said that Pal, who worked as the Block Community Process Manager, made the statement for fun and couldn’t come up with any satisfactory explanation.

However, Nawabganj Station House Officer Ankush Raghav said that he is yet to receive an FIR against the accused.

With the rising cases of coronavirus, there has also been a rise in the number of illegal activities across the country.

In March, a couple from Khar has been booked for forging their Covid-19 test reports and could face up to two years in jail, and a fine. The couple and their child was set to fly to Jaipur, but all three had tested positive so they forged the negative report to be able to still take the flight, civic body officials said.

The couple, aged over 50, had taken the test on February 26, a day before their flight to Jaipur, but they were stopped at the airport in Mumbai after officials spotted the fake negative test reports. A negative RT-PCR report has been made mandatory to enter Rajasthan if one is coming from Maharashtra, among a few other states.

According to officials, the entire family had tested positive for Covid-19 but when a BMC official called in to check on the results, they were told the entire family was negative. They sent the forged test report to the officer over WhatsApp.

However, the officer also reached out to the diagnostic centre for a copy of the family’s results, and the reports showed they had the infection, indicating forgery.

