UP IAS Officer Selling Roadside Vegetables Went Viral, Here is What Really Happened

A photo of an IAS officer selling vegetables created a storm on social media recently. The picture featuring senior UP cadre IAS officer Akhilesh Mishra was shared online by many users. While some were blown away by the simplicity of Mishra, many raised their doubts about the authenticity of the picture and wondered why would he sell vegetables? However, all the doubts were cleared by Mishra himself after he narrated the story behind the picture in one of his posts, shared on his private Facebook account. Mishra, who is currently posted as the special secretary in the State Transport department, revealed that the incident happened during his return from Prayagraj after some official work, according to a report by The Hindustan Times. Mishra stopped at the shop to pick some vegetables on his way home when he saw a woman selling them. The woman requested Mishra if he could take care of the shop for some time. The woman possibly went to look for her child who had gone away from the shop.

Mishra sat down to take care of the shop and was helping the customers when this photo was clicked by one of his friends,who later posted it on the officer's Facebook account.

Earlier, a similar visual had surfaced from West Bengal where Murshidabad's Additional Superintendent of Police, Tanmoy Sarkar was seen selling guavas. The video featuring the incident had attracted a lot of attention online.

Sarkar had gone to buy some guavas from the market when the owner of the makeshift establishment asked him to take care of the cart while he grabbed his lunch quickly. While the cart owner was still away, several customers arrived to buy some guavas and Sarkar entertained the customers as he did not want the man to lose out on any income. He, therefore, sold guavas for about 20 minutes. This gesture not only surprised the cart owner, but several social media users.

What's your reaction to the clip?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here