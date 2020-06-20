UP Kids Who Were Headed to China Border to Avenge Death of Indian Soldiers Stopped by Cops

The military stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops on the Line of Actual Control escalated and led to deadly clashes this week. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades.

This is the biggest confrontation between the two troops after the 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation.

The continuing talks between the Major Generals of India and China in Galwan Valley in Ladakh, the site of the violent face-off, ended “inconclusive” on Wednesday.

This confrontation has sent Indians on a warpath, which has mostly been restricted to social media and boycotting of Chinese goods (and food) so far. But ten kids in Uttar Pradesh took it a bit too literally when they set out to avenge the deaths of the army jawans.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, ten kids from Aligarh were planning to march to the India-China border in order to take revenge when cops stopped them on the highway.

When they were questioned, they said that they wanted to teach China "a lesson" for killing our soldiers. The cops seemed impressed but counselled the kids and sent them home.

You can watch the video here: