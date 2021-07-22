UP Man Buys Pair of Goats Worth Rs 4.5 Lakh for Eid Al-Adha

A man based out of Uttar Pradesh purchased a pair of goats worth Rs 4.5 lakh on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The purchase took place at a market near Lucknow’s Gomti River area. The goats were two years old and weighed 170 kilograms and 150 kilograms, respectively. The goats were healthy as their diet included nutritious foods like almonds, sweets, cashew nuts, and juices. As per sources, the cost of the daily diet of these goats was nearly Rs 600. The goats were also bathed every day in order to ensure that proper hygiene is maintained.

In a similar incident, a man based out of Maharashtra’s Buldhana district has priced his goat for Rs 1 crore. The goat named ‘Tiger’ has a mark on its body since birth that reads ‘Allah’. Till now a buyer has offered Rs 51 Lakh for the goat but the seller is adamant on letting off the goat for Rs 1 Crore. The goat is absolutely healthy and requires two people to handle it.

Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid is marked on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah (the last month of the Islamic calendar). This year the auspicious day is falling on Tuesday, July 21. The day also marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Those people who practise the religion celebrate the festival by sacrificing a goator ‘bakra’. The sacrifice is done as a mark of devotion to the lord. Traditionally, the meat of the sacrificed goat is divided into three parts. The largest portion was kept for the poor and needy, a comparatively smaller portion for friends and neighbours and the smallest portion was meant for the family of the person who sacrificed the animal. Muslims celebrating the day offer namaz before sun enters the zuhr time and then listen to the sermon by the Imam.

