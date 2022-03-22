UP Man Carries Father's Corpse on Motorcycle After Not Finding Ambulance

A heart wrenching incident has been reported from Haidergarh Community Health Centre (CHC) in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, where a son was forced to carry the corpse of his father on a motorcycle after not getting an ambulance. The pictures of the incident have now gone viral on social media, raising some serious questions on the health infrastructure of the state. This incident was reported from Rajwapur Thalwara village under Subeha police station area. Shivshankar Gautam, 55, was suffering from tuberculosis. On Monday, his health deteriorated suddenly, after which the family members took him to CHC Haidergarh. The doctors at the Haidergarh CHC started his treatment, but unfortunately could not save him.

The family of the deceased alleged that they dialled 108 for an ambulance, but were told that there was no ambulance at the CHC to take the corpse. The family members kept looking for a vehicle to transport the body, but after not finding any such vehicle for a long time, the son of the deceased called up another person from the village and asked him to bring a bike.

The son of the deceased carried his father’s body propped in a sitting position on the bike. Seeing the corpse being carried on a bike, some people clicked photographs of the incident, which have now gone viral on social media, raising questions on the government machinery.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, CMO Barabanki, Ramji Verma said, “If the video is real then the incident is very sad; a hearse car is available in the district for the convenience of common people. I will probe the incident and would like to ascertain under what circumstances the hearse car was not made available by the concerned person. If any lapse is found on the part of the health staff, then action will be ensured against them."

