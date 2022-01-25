UP Man Climbs Tower With Kids Over Wife's Alleged Affair With Neighbour

There was high drama in Kanpur Dehat for over an hour when a man, upset over his wife’s alleged affair with a local man, climbed a tower with his children and threatened to die by suicide. The incident took place on Monday near Gandhi Nagar in Akbarpur, when the man threatened that he would end his life after throwing his children down from a height of nearly 40 feet. Chaos prevailed around the area and the locals informed the police who rushed to the spot. After about half an hour of convincing, the police managed to bring him and his children down. The man claimed to the police that his wife was having an affair with his neighbour. He had complained to the police, but no action was taken.

The police said that as per the man, his wife had developed an extramarital relationship with a man living near their house. “As per the man, in his absence, his neighbour visited his house often. He said that he had reprimanded his neighbour many times, but to no avail," said the police.

The man had also lodged a complaint with the police but no action was taken. On the other hand, Akbarpur police said that on the basis of the complaint, action for breach of peace has been taken against the neighbour accused of “luring" his wife.

Circle officer (CO) Akbarpur Arun Kumar said that the police are currently trying to sort out the issue. “Whatever action is appropriate will be taken," the official added.

In another such bizarre incident involving alleged extramarital affairs reported from Jharkhand early last year, Jharkhand police had advised a man who was having to spend three days with his wife, three days with his girlfriend, leaving all of them with one day off. Rajesh Mahato of Kokar Tiril Road in Ranchi had an affair with a woman despite being married. However, he had told the girl he was single. A few days into the affair, he eloped with his girlfriend leaving behind his wife and kids. His wife lodged a complaint with the police. Meanwhile, the other woman’s family had also filed a complaint of kidnapping against him. The police tracked him down and nabbed him. But by then, he had married his girlfriend too.

