UP Man Ditches Knife, ‘Cuts’ Birthday Cake With a Gunshot
The video, posted on Twitter, shows the cake placed in the middle of a road and the youth holding a country made gun in his hand before firing at the cake.
In a shocking video that is doing the rounds in social media, a young man is seen 'cutting' his birthday cake with a gunshot.
According to the reports, the incident took place on Wednesday in the Sarurpur Kherki village of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh.
Taking cognizance of the incident, Baghpat Circle Officer O P Singh said that action would soon be initiated against the accused.
"The video has come to our notice and we have started investigations. The accused will soon be arrested since he is seen using an illegal weapon," he said.
Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of licensed firearms. But the number of unlicensed firearms is far greater, according to police sources.
Watch the video here:
लाइव बर्थडे।। बागपत में फायरिंग कर काट केक@bptpolice @igrangemeerut @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/j9QGVmXW62— Shadab Rizvi (@ShadabNBT) July 31, 2019
This is not the first time such a thing has happened. In January this year, another young man in UP cut his birthday cake by shooting it!
(With inputs from IANS)
