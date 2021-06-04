UP Man Dresses Up As Bride to Meet Girlfriend at Her Wedding, Guests Sniff Him Out

How far can you go in love? We often come across stories where people do unexpected and crazy things when they are head over heels. Recently, a man in the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh did something out of the ordinary to meet his girlfriend. He disguised himself as a woman in bridal attire to enter his girlfriend's house as she was marrying someone else.

However, after being caught by the people, he fled from the venue with his two friends who were waiting outside. The intention behind his act is still not known.

According to the report published by DNA, the man was dressed up in a red wedding saree with fake hair and makeup. He even carried a small purse and wore sandals. However, his gestures and way of talking raised a lot of suspicion among the people. He asked the people about the bride and told them he wants to see her.

Everybody got suspicious if he was actually a woman or not, and they started following him. They made the boy sit down and remove the veil. His fake hair came off, revealing that he is a man disguised as a woman. People called the local police, but he fled with his two friends.

The clip has also been shared on DNA official Twitter page. It has received 836 views by now.

As per reports, the complaint has not been registered with the police yet as he ran away from the venue.

This is not the first time that when a man has gone beyond the normal to meet his girlfriend. Recently, an Assam man grabbed the limelight for pretending to be the magistrate of his area to attend the birthday party of his girlfriend amid the Covid-19 lockdown. The incident took place in Jorhat, Assam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here