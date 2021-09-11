UP Man Lodged in Pakistani Jail Returns Home After 12 Years

An Indian man Ram Bahadur arrived at his home in Banda, Uttar Pradesh after being imprisoned in a Pakistan jail for 12 years. Ram Bahadur was arrested in Pakistan and lodged in a jail in Lahore because he did not have valid documents.

12 years ago, Gilla Prajapati and Kusuma Devi’s son Ram Bahadur left home to find work. A few days later, the couple, who live in the Pachokhar village of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, came to know that their son has reached Kashmir and doing some odd jobs. According to Amar Ujala, when Ram Bahadur left home he was just 15 years old.

After that, the family received no information about Ram Bahadur. They lodged a complaint with the police that their son had gone missing. When he could not be found, the family gave up hope thinking he could have died in an accident.

“(But) In April this year, a police team of local intelligence department visited Ram Bahadur’s house and met his parents,” the former Pradhan of the village Luvkush Kumar Tripathi told Indian Express. The newspaper mentions the current age of Ram Bahadur to be 38 years.

According to Tripathi, the officers told the family that their son is alive and is in a Pakistan jail, and they had come to verify his residence. The authorities had come after the Amritsar district administration had contacted them for tracing Ram Bahadur’s family.

On August 30, Pakistani authorities released Ram Bahadur from prison. Amritsar district administration took him under their supervision and got him admitted to a hospital for treatment. Once they verified the information of Ram Bahadur’s original residence, they allowed him to go. Once Ram Bahadur’s family had identified him over a video call, a team of officials from Banda went to Amritsar to bring Ram Bahadur back.

However, Ram Bahadur, who returned in a Kurta-Pajama, could not identify any of his family members after so long, as per the Amar Ujala report. According to Nayab Tehsildar Abhinav Tiwari, who was in the team that went to Amritsar, Ram Bahadur was responding to their questions and appeared unstable. Ram Bahadur’s family has no clue how he reached Pakistan.

