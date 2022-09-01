CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

UP Man Orders Statues of Hindu Deities, Fools Others By Saying He Dug Them Out From His Field

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: September 01, 2022, 15:38 IST

New Delhi, India

UP Man Orders Small Statues of Hindu Deities. (Image: Twitter/@Benarasiyaa)

Making an attempt to fool others, he dug it in his field, only to later spread the word that idols have been recovered from his field while tilling.

In what comes as a strange incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao ordered small statues of Hindu deities for Rs 169 from an online company. Making an attempt to fool others, he dug them in his field, only to later spread the word that idols have been recovered from his field while tilling. Believing what the boy had said, the villagers started worshipping and began offering money in the make-shift temple. Journalist Piyush Rai took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video from the site.

In the video, the man can be seen sitting with people surrounding him. Also, there are cops in the video. They can be seen trying to explain reality to people. Have a look for yourself:

In another video, Piyush wrote, “The man who had delivered the order blew the whistle on the elaborate plan by the family to con gullible villagers. Police intervened and have taken three of the family in custody.”

The idols that were claimed to have been recovered from the field include Shri Dhan Laxmi Kuber Bhandari. Speaking to Pankaj Singh, circle officer Bangarmau, it was made clear that this has been going on for the past two days. “On investigating, it was discovered that they had ordered the statues from Amazon. Villagers were told about the same,” he said. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has garnered over 75K views. Netizens can be seen commenting as to how shocked they are and how such people should be punished.

