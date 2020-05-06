UP Man Rides to MP on Bike to Get Married After Lockdown Extended for Third Time

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and rightly so it seems. A man based out of Uttar Pradesh rode on a bike to tie the nuptial knot with his fiance who stays in Madhya Pradesh.

According to news agency Asian News International (ANI), groom Indal Raikwar of village Ashok Nagar in Uttar Pradesh went all the way to Madhya Pradesh's Deoraha village in Tikamgarh district to get married. The groom had taken along his father and two brothers for the wedding rituals. The ceremony was held at the bride's residence.

Speaking to ANI Indal said, “I decided to get married at my in-law’s place in Madhya Pradesh because I knew that the coronavirus situation was not going to improve any time soon”.

Quite a few weddings have been held over video calls since the imposition of COVID-19 lockdown.

In the recent past, Preet Singh based in Mumbai married his girlfriend staying in Delhi on a Zoom call. Their wedding date was decided months in advance, and so they chose to get married virtually as they did not want to change the date. Their friends from all over the world and their families too joined the virtual celebration.

In a similar incident another Mumbai couple came up with a unique way of celebrating their marriage amid the lockdown. Clad in their wedding attire, the couple carefully used two sticks to put garlands on each other, while wearing masks.

