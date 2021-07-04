UP Man Shocked after RTI Reveals Own Father Married Son's Ex-wife

In a bizarre incident, a young man has found that his ex-wife is now his stepmother and what is more, he even has a ‘brother’, fathered by his father. The revelation came when the son filed an RTI at District Panchayati Raj Office to collect information about his father who had left the house and was living elsewhere.

He filed the RTI after his father stopped giving him money and was living separately in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, the son had got married to a girl in 2016 and both were minor at that time.

Six months later, they got separated and though he tried for reconciliation, the girl insisted on divorce on the ground that the boy was an alcoholic.

When the son finally learnt that his father had actually married his ex-wife, he lodged a complaint at Bisauli police station and both the parties were called for a meeting on Saturday.

“We are trying for mediation though both, father and son were rather aggressive during the meeting on Saturday.

“The complaint is under investigation and police are taking action as per the law," said the Circle Officer, Vinay Chauhan.

Meanwhile, the girl who is now the ‘mother’ of her ex-husband, has refused to return to him and said that she was very happy with her second husband.

“We have not been given any documents of the first marriage when both were minor. A case cannot be registered, as of now. Both the parties will receive notice for further sessions," the circle officer said.

The father, in his late forties, is a sanitation worker.

